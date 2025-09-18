Winline Technology Showcases Innovative Charging And Energy Storage Solutions At RE+ 2025 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews) Las Vegas-As the global transition toward green and low-carbon energy accelerates, the development of new power systems has become a critical component of energy strategies worldwide. In line with this trend, Winline Technology made a notable appearance at RE+ 2025, North America's largest and most influential clean energy exhibition, held in Las Vegas. Winline Technology presented a range of high-efficiency charging and energy storage module solutions, underscoring its commitment to supporting intelligent and sustainable energy development across the globe.







Winline Technology introduced its innovative charging module solutions, engineered to address the growing demand for reliable and efficient electric vehicle charging systems across diverse global markets. These solutions serve a variety of applications, including fast charging for electric passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial and industrial energy storage integration.











l 60kW 1000V DC Charging Module (UXR100060): Delivering 60kW output power with a conversion efficiency of up to 97%, this module supports an ultra-wide constant power voltage range and achieves zero active power consumption in standby mode, significantly reducing operational costs.







l 40kW 1500V Isolated Unidirectional DC/DC Charging Module (UXC150030): Designed for high-voltage applications, this module operates with a broad voltage range of 200–1500Vdc and achieves a peak conversion efficiency of 98.5%. Its robust performance makes it suitable for photovoltaic systems, energy storage projects, and high-power industrial scenarios.







l 40kW 1000V Class B High-Protection Charging Module (UXR100040G): Compliant with IEC 61851-23:2023 standards, this fully potted module offers a wide constant power range, high efficiency, and superior electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), ensuring reliable operation in demanding environments.







l 40kW 1000V Liquid-Cooled DC Charging Module (LCR100040A): Featuring advanced liquid cooling technology, this module provides high reliability, extended lifespan, and excellent adaptability to harsh conditions such as coastal and mining areas.







l The UXR100040 is a charging power module specifically developed to address critical challenges in the charging station industry. It boasts two industry-leading advantages: exceptional high-temperature operation performance and an ultra-wide constant power range. Capable of maintaining full power output even in ambient temperatures of up to 55°C, it ensures reliable charging efficiency under extreme heat conditions. This module is ideally suited for various demanding applications, including industrial equipment, electric vehicle production line testing zones, airports and ports, as well as emergency charging facilities in remote areas.







l 20kW 950V Isolated Bidirectional DC/DC Module (UXC95050B): Supporting bidirectional energy transfer with high efficiency and an ultra-wide voltage range, this module is ideal for energy storage systems, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications, and renewable energy integration.







l 22kW Bidirectional AC/DC V2G Module (UXG1K022): Enabling flexible energy exchange between AC and DC systems, this module features a wide DC voltage range and high efficiency, making it suitable for V2G, energy storage, and second-life battery applications.







Mars-125KT

Winline Technology also highlighted its advanced energy storage solutions, addressing the increasing need for efficient and scalable commercial and industrial energy storage systems.

The flagship product, Mars-125KT, is a high-performance energy storage converter module boasting a conversion efficiency of 98.9%. It supports parallel connectivity for both DC and AC systems and incorporates advanced grid-support functionalities, including UPS, DVR, and SVG operations. With capabilities such as high and low voltage ride-through and grid-forming technology, it ensures stable performance even in weak grid conditions. Applications include industrial and commercial energy storage, solar-storage integration, microgrids, and emergency backup power.

As the new energy industry continues to gain momentum, charging modules-the core power source of charging infrastructure-are playing an increasingly critical role in shaping the global charging ecosystem through technological advancement. Winline Technology has developed a comprehensive portfolio of module products, including unidirectional AC/DC charging modules, unidirectional DC/DC charging modules, bidirectional AC/DC V2G modules, bidirectional DC/DC charging and discharging modules, data center power modules, and low-voltage high-current unidirectional AC/DC charging modules , addressing mainstream market demands worldwide.







Staying committed to innovation and sustainable development, Winline Technology will continue to leverage its strength in Chinese smart manufacturing to promote the global expansion of intelligent equipment for new power systems. With customer trust as its foundation, Winline Technology looks forward to collaborating with partners around the world to explore the limitless potential of modular power solutions and build a better green charging ecosystem.