Mild Weather Continues Weekend Warming Expected

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 18 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to remain around their seasonal averages, with moderate conditions prevailing across most regions of the Kingdom, while hotter weather will dominate the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some clouds are expected at varying altitudes, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times, particularly in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Weather will remain moderate over the highlands and plains, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hot conditions.Winds during this period will shift to easterly and remain moderate in speed.On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30 C and lows of 19 C in eastern Amman, and 28 C and 17 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range between 26 C and 14 C, while the Sharah highlands will record 25 C and 13 C.Desert regions are forecast to see highs of 35 C and lows of 20 C, while the plains will record 30 C and 19 C. The northern Jordan Valley will reach 37 C and 23 C, the southern Jordan Valley 39 C and 27 C, the Dead Sea 38 C and 26 C, and Aqaba 38 C and 25 C.