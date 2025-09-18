F4 Announces Annual General Meeting Date

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (the "" or "")

The Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:30 AM (Pacific Time) at the corporate offices located at Suite 750 - 1620 Dickson Ave, Kelowna BC, British Columbia V1Y 9Y2.

The materials for the Meeting, including the management information circular, which sets out in detail the annual and special business proposed for shareholder approval, will be distributed to F4 shareholders and will also be posted to the Company's profile on SEDAR+, , or at the Company's website: .

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve a Shares for Debt Transaction (the "Shares-for-Debt Transaction"). The Company is seeking approval to settle accrued debt to certain insiders in the amount of CAD$280,306 in exchange for 2,548,236 Common Shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.11 per Common Share. The transaction is being undertaken by F4 to conserve capital and improve the Corporation's balance sheet.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the proposed Shares-for-Debt Transaction with "insiders" who are Related Parties requires the approval of a majority of the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation who vote on the applicable resolution at a meeting of the shareholders. In addition to disinterested shareholder approval, the completion of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any securities to be issued by F4 pursuant to the Shares-for-Debt Transaction would be subject to a 4-month hold period.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer following a lineage of discovery success lead by the same team. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totalling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

Contact Information

F4 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the proceeds from the Private Placement and the intended use thereof; the intention and timing related to incurring Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation thereof; and the payment of the Success Fee.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

