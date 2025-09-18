From Downtown Heroes To India U17: Aazim Parveez's Dream Start

Srinagar – Downtown Heroes FC have hailed the achievement of forward Aazim Parveez, who made his international debut with the India National U-17 Football Team at the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025 in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

