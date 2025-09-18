Meta Stock Inches Up After-Hours As Zuckerberg Unveils $799 AI Glasses: Analyst Calls It 'Best Bang For The Buck'

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) shares edged higher after-hours as Mark Zuckerberg's company unveiled its newest artificial intelligence (AI) glasses at its Meta Connect 2025 conference held late Wednesday.

In overnight trading, at the time of writing, Meta's stock was up 0.24% at $778.15. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained 'extremely bullish' (83/100) by late Wednesday, and the message volume was 'high.'

META sentiment and message volume as of 9:25 p.m. ET, Sept. 17 | source: Stocktwits

At the keynote address, Zuckerberg announced the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, which he touted as the most advanced AI glasses with a full-color, high-resolution display. The display is placed off to the side so that it does not obstruct vision.

“This isn't about strapping a phone to your face. It's about helping you quickly accomplish some of your everyday tasks without breaking your flow,” Meta said. The company added that it is the first product to integrate microphones, speakers, cameras, and a full-color display, backed by compute and AI, all in a single device that is both stylish and comfortable.

It comes with a Meta Neural Band, an EMG wrist band that translates signals created by muscles, including even subtle finger movements, into commands for the glasses. Among the functionalities are Meta AI with visual replies, messaging and video calling, previewing and zooming, pedestrian navigation, and music playback.

The price of the device starts at $799, and it will be made available to users on Sept. 30 at limited brick-and-mortar retailers in the U.S., including Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban Stores, followed by select Verizon stores. International launch in Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is planned for early 2026.

Tech venture capitalist and Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster said,“It's the best bang for the buck in the Meta glasses lineup.”

Meta also announced the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta 2 AI glasses, featuring new enhancements such as extended battery life, 3K Ultra HD video capture, and additional Meta AI capabilities. The next iteration of Meta's hugely popular AI glasses has a starting price of $379, which is a hike from the current $299 pricing.

The company launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a new line of Performance AI glasses built for high-intensity sports. It has been designed with an action-ready camera, integrations with Garmin and Strava, immersive audio to elevate your workouts, and more. It allows a user to pace their tracking or get updates on specific stats in real time, all hands-free and screen-free, so they can remain present while they train.

The gadget is priced at $499. Preorders could be made online at meta or oakley, and they would be made available to users starting from Oct. 21. Munster said Meta's Keynote showed that hardware, software, and AI integration is really hard, adding that the two glasses demos struggled. He views this as good news for Apple, which has faced its own challenges with integrating AI.

Meta also launched Horizon TV, which will enable developers to build VR apps today and eventually integrate them with glasses and social media. Munster sees it as bad news for Unity Software (U).“This is similar to what Apple showed when they launched Vision Pro. Meta has Disney and Universal Studios already onboard, the tech entrepreneur said.

