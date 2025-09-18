Aryan Khan Captures Shah Rukh Khan With Paps At 'Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' Premiere (PHOTOS)

'Ba***ds of Bollywood' Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan poses with paps as Aryan Khan clicks became the highlight of the evening at the premiere at Mumbai. Check photos here

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's candid father-son moment at the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* in Mumbai turned into the highlight of the evening, leaving fans touched and delighted.

At the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* in Mumbai, Aryan Khan was spotted clicking candid photos of his father Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet. The superstar, joined by wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, and youngest son Abram, arrived in full support of Aryan. While several celebrities graced the event, the warm bond between father and son undeniably stole the spotlight.

Shah Rukh was seen walking up to the photographers and signaling Aryan to take his picture. Aryan quickly responded, capturing multiple shots of his father from different angles. The playful exchange soon went viral, becoming one of the evening's most cherished highlights.

Ahead of the premiere, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his excitement for Aryan's debut. He expressed pride in Aryan's journey, acknowledging the hard work he had put in over the last two years. Johar noted that Aryan had chosen the challenging path of storytelling behind the camera and praised his dedication and unique style. He also mentioned that Aryan had not taken the opportunity lightly and said he was proud to have been included in the project.

Choreographer Farah Khan also expressed admiration for Aryan, describing him as hardworking, kind, and talented. She wished him success, calling it a privilege to work under his direction.

The event saw an impressive turnout from the film fraternity. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Akash Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and many others attended in support.

A preview of the series had already been unveiled at a special event on August 20 in Mumbai, where Shah Rukh Khan introduced the cast alongside Aryan and Gauri Khan. The ensemble features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* promises a dynamic narrative set in the chaotic world of cinema. The show premieres on Netflix on September 18, marking Aryan's much-awaited debut as a storyteller.