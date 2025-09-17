EU Says India's Russian Oil Purchases, Military Drills Jeopardise Closer Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels: The European Union's top diplomat warned on Wednesday that its push for closer ties with India could be hampered by New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil and involvement in military drills with Moscow.

The 27-nation bloc is pressing to seal a trade deal with the world's most populous nation and strengthen bonds in areas like defence as US President Donald Trump has rocked the global order.

"Ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade, but also about defending the rules-based international order," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, as she unveiled a new strategy from Brussels to bolster relations.

"Participating in military exercises, purchases of oil -- all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties," Kallas said.

But she acknowledged the EU did not believe India would "completely decouple" from Russia and the two sides sought to talk through their issues.

Alongside other Moscow allies including Iran, India has taken part in Russia's Zapad (West) joint drills with Belarus this month, part of which took place close to NATO borders.

India became a major buyer of Russian oil -- saving itself billions of dollars and providing a much-needed export market for Moscow after it was cut off from traditional buyers in Europe because of the Ukraine war.

US President Donald Trump last week pushed the EU to slap hefty tariffs on India and China to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

But EU diplomats say that is unlikely while Brussels chases a trade deal with New Delhi, although it could take steps against Russian entities in India as in a previous sanctions package against Moscow.

Despite a lack of alignment over Russia, the European Union and India are also working to conclude talks on a free trade agreement by the end of 2025, amid New Delhi's own tensions with Washington.

US-India ties have been strained since Trump raised tariffs on most Indian exports to 50 percent last month in retaliation for New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

In the wake of that move, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi put on a public show of warmth with Russi's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping at a summit this month.

Modi, Putin hail friendly ties amid Trump pressure

Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed their friendship and warm relations, holding a phone call despite pressure from Washington over growing economic ties between the two.

US President Donald Trump has bumped up tariffs on India, which has become a major purchaser of Russian oil, with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its offensive on Ukraine.

The Russian and Indian leaders spoke by phone a day after Modi held talks with Trump on the Ukraine conflict and the tariffs.

"Relations between India and Russia have been exceptionally trustful and friendly," the Russian president said in a televised government meeting after the phone call.

Prime Minister Modi said on X he was "committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" and that India was "ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict".

Trump and Ukraine are trying to cut off Russia's vital energy revenues, which they say fund Moscow's army and enable it to keep up with its offensive.

Tens of thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia ordered troops into the country in February 2022, with millions more forced from their homes.