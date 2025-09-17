US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US Federal Reserve (central bank) Wednesday lowered interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%, marking the first rate cut of the year.

In a statement, the Fed explained that the decision was made in light of a slowing labor market and economic risks facing the US economy, while also indicating the possibility of two additional rate cuts before the end of the year.

A majority of the Fed's members voted in favor of the decision.

The statement also pointed to expectations of a further 50 basis point reduction by year-end, followed by an additional 25 basis point cut in each of the next two years.