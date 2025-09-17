Sudan Seeks Brazilian Investment

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Sudan's Minister of Investment, Ehlam Medani Mahdi Sabel, is visiting São Paulo and on Wednesday (17) told Brazilian business leaders that her country seeks investment and trade exchanges with Brazil. Sabel took part in the Sudan–Brazil Economic Forum 2025: Reconstruction and Investments at the(ABCC ), and after the event, she outlined her Brazil trip's goals to ANBA.

“The main goal of this forum in Brazil is to strengthen economic ties between Brazil and Sudan,” she said about the event, which, according to her, showcased opportunities in her country across several sectors-from infrastructure, including renewable energy, bridges, highways, and other areas, to agriculture, livestock, and manufacturing. But the minister also said that Sudan seeks trade with Brazil and pointed out her country's need for agricultural machinery and renewable energy equipment.

Forum at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber gathered nearly 200 people

According to Sabel, Sudan is experiencing a period of recovery after the war, and the economy is improving. The minister explained that the war did not affect the entire country and that most states are now free of it.“We want to benefit from Brazil and for Brazil to also benefit from Sudan. We need Brazilian support in agriculture and manufacturing,” she told ANBA.

On her trip to Brazil, the minister is leading a delegation that includes other Sudanese government officials and public-sector representatives, as well as Sudanese businesspeople seeking business opportunities. Nearly 200 people attended the event, which was organized by the Embassy of Sudan in Brasília with support from the ABCC. Addressing the attendees, Sabel said the forum would serve as a starting point for a major economic partnership.

“I am pleased to relay to you the greetings of the government and people of Sudan, and our deep appreciation to Brazil, its states, and its people, for the historical friendship and profound human and cultural affinity that unite our two countries,” said the minister. Sabel described holding the forum at this crucial stage in Sudan's history as a beacon of hope and a window to the future.

The minister expressed admiration for Brazil's history, including its reception of Arab and African migrations, and said that the country has achieved broad economic revival thanks to its clear development vision, political stability, investment in human capital, and use of agricultural technology. She added that Brazil is now a global model in food security. Sabel also said that Sudan, with its resources, is well positioned to become one of the world's major food producers.

The minister expressed admiration for Brazil's history, including its reception of Arab and African migrations, and said that the country has achieved broad economic revival thanks to its clear development vision, political stability, investment in human capital, and use of agricultural technology. She added that Brazil is now a global model in food security. Sabel added that Sudan, with its resources, is well positioned to become one of the world's major food producers.

The minister said Sudan has always encouraged cooperation with friendly countries to face the challenges and transformations of the global economy. According to her, the country's strategic location-at the eastern gateway to Africa and with a Red Sea coastline-offers opportunities for collaboration in various areas. Cooperation in food security and the agricultural sector is at the forefront of these initiatives, she said. Sabel also expressed Sudan's interest in exchanging experiences with Brazil regarding free trade zones.

The minister spoke about the implementation of investment reforms in her country and said that among the most important measures adopted are the improvement of laws and their practical enforcement. Sabel mentioned that Sudan is making efforts to create an environment with modern services, including road and railway projects, seaports and airports, power plants, water supply systems, and more.“We invite Brazilian investors to discover the vast opportunities Sudan offers in the areas of agriculture, leather, minerals, energy, industry, and infrastructure,” she said.

The minister said that trade between Sudan and Brazil has been affected in recent years by wartime conditions. The trade balance between the two countries fell 63% last year compared to 2023, reaching only USD 14.7 million, Sabel noted.“We hope this forum will help improve these indicators by increasing investment volume and directional exchange between the two countries,” she said.

In addition to the minister's speech, the audience heard other remarks from representatives of the diplomatic corps, the ABCC, the public sector, and businesspeople from Sudan and Brazil. The Sudanese delegation will follow a schedule of business meetings and other activities in São Paulo through Friday (19) to gain local insights.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian ChamberMarcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

The post Sudan seeks Brazilian investment appeared first on ANBA News Agency .