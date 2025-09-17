Mastercard Wave Analysis 17 September 2025

Mastercard: ⬆️ Buy

– Mastercard broke daily down channel

– Likely to rise to resistance level 600.00

Mastercard recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the end of August (which enclosed the previous minor ABC correction ii).

The breakout of this down channel continues the active impulse wave iii of the sharp impulse wave C from June.

Given the strong multi-month uptrend, Mastercard can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 600.00 (top of wave i from the end of August).