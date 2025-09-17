Egyptspain Trade Hits $1.5Bn In H1 2025: CAPMAS

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Trade exchange between Egypt and Spain reached $1.5bn during the first half of 2025, slightly down from $1.6bn recorded during the same period in 2024, according to data released by Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). The announcement coincided with the visit of King Felipe VI of Spain to Egypt.

Egyptian exports to Spain amounted to $712m in the first half of 2025, marking a decline from $803.1m during the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, Egyptian imports from Spain rose to $802m, up from $782.6m a year earlier.

The top Egyptian exports to Spain during the reporting period included fertilisers ($105m), ready-made garments ($102m), vegetables and fruits ($73m), plastics and plastic products ($60.4m), and mineral fuels and distillation products ($42.7m).

On the import side, Egypt's main purchases from Spain comprised copper and copper products ($133.9m), electrical machinery and equipment ($105.6m), cars and tractors ($74.3m), pharmaceutical products ($61m), and iron and steel products ($47.4m).

Spanish investments in Egypt reached $61.4m in the first half of fiscal year 2024/2025, showing a slight dip from $62.2m in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Conversely, Egyptian investments in Spain decreased to $28.9m, down from $38.1m.

Remittances also reflected ongoing economic ties between the two nations. Transfers from Egyptians working in Spain rose to $21.6m during fiscal year 2023/2024, compared to $18.9m the previous year. Meanwhile, remittances from Spaniards working in Egypt increased to $4.9m, up from $3.8m in 2022/2023.

The data highlights steady commercial and financial engagement between Egypt and Spain, despite slight year-on-year fluctuations in trade volumes and investment flows.