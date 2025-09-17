Egyptspain Trade Hits $1.5Bn In H1 2025: CAPMAS
Egyptian exports to Spain amounted to $712m in the first half of 2025, marking a decline from $803.1m during the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, Egyptian imports from Spain rose to $802m, up from $782.6m a year earlier.
The top Egyptian exports to Spain during the reporting period included fertilisers ($105m), ready-made garments ($102m), vegetables and fruits ($73m), plastics and plastic products ($60.4m), and mineral fuels and distillation products ($42.7m).
On the import side, Egypt's main purchases from Spain comprised copper and copper products ($133.9m), electrical machinery and equipment ($105.6m), cars and tractors ($74.3m), pharmaceutical products ($61m), and iron and steel products ($47.4m).
Spanish investments in Egypt reached $61.4m in the first half of fiscal year 2024/2025, showing a slight dip from $62.2m in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Conversely, Egyptian investments in Spain decreased to $28.9m, down from $38.1m.
Remittances also reflected ongoing economic ties between the two nations. Transfers from Egyptians working in Spain rose to $21.6m during fiscal year 2023/2024, compared to $18.9m the previous year. Meanwhile, remittances from Spaniards working in Egypt increased to $4.9m, up from $3.8m in 2022/2023.
The data highlights steady commercial and financial engagement between Egypt and Spain, despite slight year-on-year fluctuations in trade volumes and investment flows.
