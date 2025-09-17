V.F. CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against V.F. Corporation. - VFC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against V.F. Corporation. (NYSE: VFC), if they purchased or otherwise acquired VFC securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

Get Help

V.F. Corporation investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

V.F. and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2025, the Company announced its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, disclosing a significant decline in its Vans brand growth trajectory, which decreased from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter, largely due to“a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses” and“an additional set of deliberate actions” already in place but previously unannounced.

On this news, the price of V.F.'s shares fell from a closing price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025 to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, a decline of about 15.8% in the span of just a single day.

The case is Brenton v. V.F. Corporation, No. 25-cv-02878.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .