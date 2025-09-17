Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market To Reach USD $2.11 Billion By 2029 At 8.1 CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market ?

There has been significant growth in the mycotoxin feed testing market size over the past few years. The market, which stood at $1.45 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $1.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The historic growth has been catalyzed by factors such as changes in crops and the environment, economic dynamics, consumer trust, international awareness of food safety, and industry collaboration.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the mycotoxin feed testing market in the coming years. With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, the market is forecasted to reach a value of $2.11 billion in 2029. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the impact of climate change, consumer needs, the rise of emerging markets, and concerns over global food safety. Key trends anticipated during this period are stricter regulations, increased consumer awareness, the advancement of precision agriculture, the development of improved testing methods, and progress in feed solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Mycotoxin Feed Testing Global Market Growth?

The rising occurrences of illnesses emanating from food ingestion are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the mycotoxin feed testing sector. Diseases of this sort typically originate from the ingestion of food or beverages tainted with pathogens or tiny microorganisms. The increasing reliance on commercial food services, innovative food production and distribution strategies, newly arising or resurfacing infectious foodborne agents, adjustments in dietary habits, and other factors contribute to a rise in foodborne ailments. Mycotoxin feed testing can significantly diminish the probability of consuming polluted food, thereby reducing the frequency of food-borne diseases. In May 2022, for example, a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Swiss government body tasked with managing global public health, revealed that 600 million people, or roughly one in ten individuals worldwide, are grappling with foodborne illness, with 0.42 million individuals succumbing to it annually. As a result, the mounting instances of foodborne illnesses are driving the expansion of the mycotoxin feed testing market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market?

Major players in the Mycotoxin Feed Testing include:

. ALS Limited

. AsureQuality Limited

. Bureau Veritas SA

. Eurofins Scientific SE

. Intertek Group plc

. Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

. SGS SA

. Symbio Laboratories

. Bio-Check Ltd.

. Charm Sciences Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market?

Key technological advancements are emerging as a popular trend in the market for mycotoxin feed testing. This method involves scrutinizing animal feed samples to determine the presence and quantity of mycotoxins; naturally produced toxic derivatives from fungi that could contaminate animal feed and lead to health issues for the livestock. Mycotoxin feed testing kits provide users with a higher level of assurance as they can verify the food or feed's quality, keeping them safe from diseases. In September 2022, Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd., a company from China specialized in quick food safety inspections and animal disease diagnosis, introduced their new product, the iQuanti mycotoxins quantitative rapid test kit. Using lateral flow immunoassays, this kit can detect five primary mycotoxins in cereals such as aflatoxin B1, zearalenone, fumonisin, T2-toxin, ochratoxin, and vomitoxin. The kit is capable of identifying these mycotoxins in as little as 10 minutes after a simple specimen extraction.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Report?

The mycotoxin feed testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aflatoxins, Alternaria, Cyclopiazonic Acid, Citrinin, Fusarium Toxins, Ergot Alkaloids, Patulin, Ochratoxins, Sterigmatocystin, Other Types

2) By Sample: Cereals, Seeds And Seed Products, Forage And Silage, Other Samples

3) By Technology: Chromatography Based, Immunoassay-Based, Lateral Flow Assay Based, Spectroscopy Based, Other Technologies

4) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Aflatoxins: Aflatoxin B1, Aflatoxin B2, Aflatoxin G1, Aflatoxin G2

2) By Alternaria: Alternaria Toxins

3) By Cyclopiazonic Acid: Testing For Cyclopiazonic Acid in Feed

4) By Citrinin: Citrinin Testing In Feed Products

5) By Fusarium Toxins: Deoxynivalenol (DON), Zearalenone, Fumonisins, T-2 Toxin

6) By Ergot Alkaloids: Testing For Ergotamine And Ergocristine

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Mycotoxin Feed Testing Industry?

In 2024, North America led the mycotoxin feed testing market as the largest region and the region projected to see rapid growth during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report on the mycotoxin feed testing market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

