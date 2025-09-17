Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market To Reach USD $2.55 Billion By 2029 At 8.9 CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market In 2025?

The microorganism feed carbohydrase market size has substantially expanded in the last few years. The market is forecasted to rise from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include industry adoption, regulatory modifications, consumer preferences, research efforts, and economic shifts.

Expectations are high for substantial growth in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market over the coming years. Predictions suggest that the market will expand to a value of $2.55 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Key factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include expansion in the feed industry, health and wellness trends, market competitiveness, environmental issues, and research and development. Future trends that are anticipated to feature prominently involve advancements in biotechnology, heightened awareness of health and wellness, substituting antibiotics, precision nutrition, and alternatives to antibiotics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market?

The surge in demand for animal proteins, such as meat, is anticipated to boost the expansion of the microorganisms feed carbohydrase market . Meat, being a rich source of proteins, vitamins, and minerals, is largely consumed in diets and comes from animal flesh. The use of microorganisms feed carbohydrase enzymes in animal feeds is quite prevalent and is designed to minimize the undesirable effects of antinutritional components found in feed raw materials. This results in improved performance and provides more meat per animal at a lower cost, thereby augmenting overall long-term health. For example, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a French-based intergovernmental trade organization, notes that global meat consumption per person is projected to increase by 0.3% annually, reaching 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by 2030. Poultry meat, which is viewed as a healthier, more affordable, and easier to prepare option, will account for 41% of all protein sourced from meat, marking a 2% increase by 2030. Consequently, the escalating demand for animal protein, particularly meat, propels the growth of the microorganisms feed carbohydrase market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Industry?

Major players in the Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase include:

. BASF SE

. Novozymes A/S

. Adama Ltd.

. Cargill Incorporated

. Kerry Group plc

. Sumitomo Chemicals

. Associated British Foods plc

. Royal DSM N.V

. Corbion N.V

. Amano Enzymes Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market?

The growing popularity of product innovations is a significant trend in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market. In order to maintain their place in the market, the primary companies involved are keen on unveiling new and innovative products. For example, in February 2022, Novozymes, a biotechnology company based in Denmark that produces microorganism feed carbohydrase, teamed up with the Royal Dutch DSM Group, a company based in the Netherlands that supplies microbial enzymes. Together, they developed the feed enzymes known as Ronozyme. These enzymes promise to enhance feed utilization and efficiency, lower feed expenses and mitigate negative impacts on the environment, thereby contributing to the sustainable growth of the industry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market Report?

The microorganism feed carbohydrase market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amylases, Cellulases, Pectinases, Lactase, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Amylases: Alpha-Amylase, Beta-Amylase, Glucoamylase

2) By Cellulases: Endocellulase, Exocellulase, Beta-Glucosidase

3) By Pectinases: Polygalacturonase, Pectin Lyase, Pectinesterase

4) By Lactase: Beta-Galactosidase

5) By Other Types: Xylanases, Mannanases, Glucosidases

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for microorganism feed carbohydrase. Its growth prospects are part of the discussion. The market report on microorganism feed carbohydrase also includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

