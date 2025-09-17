Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Medicated Feed Additives Market Worth?

The medicated feed additives market size has seen consistent growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $13.68 billion in 2024 to $14.3 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historical growth pattern can be linked to factors such as the widespread occurrence of animal diseases, the enhancement of feed efficiency, governmental safety regulations for feed, the expansion of the feed additives market globally, and their preventive application in disease control initiatives.

In the coming years, the market size for medicated feed additives is predicted to experience significant expansion. The market is forecasted to reach a value of $17.64 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The expected growth during the forecast period is due to a surge in aquaculture production, attention to gut health and digestive function, adoption of sustainable and ethical farming methodologies, research in the field of antimicrobial peptides, and global initiatives towards disease eradication. The forecast period is also likely to witness considerable investment in research and development, product innovations and advancements in animal feed.

What Are The Factors Driving The Medicated Feed Additives Market?

The growth of the medicated feed additives market is likely to be driven by the increasing consumption of poultry products. Poultry products, which include partial or entire poultry carcasses and products containing a small percentage of poultry ingredients, contribute to the growth of the market. Medicated feed additives are utilized for treating and preventing diseases such as coccidiosis, a parasitic disease impacting the intestinal tract of animals caused by coccidian protozoa, and necrotic enteritis that affects poultry. As a result, the escalating consumption of poultry goods will boost the demand for medicated feed additives to maintain the health of poultry. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal executive department in the US, revealed in August 2022 that the international poultry imports in 2021 stood at 14.2 million metric tons. They forecast a 24% surge in global poultry imports, anticipating it to hit 17.5 million metric tons by 2031. As a consequence, the growing consumption of poultry goods is fuelling the development of the medicated feed additives market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medicated Feed Additives Market?

Major players in the Medicated Feed Additives include:

. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. Cargill Incorporated

. CHS Inc.

. Zoetis Services LLC

. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

. China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

. Alltech

. Zagro Corporation

. Hi-Pro Feeds

. Biostadt Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Medicated Feed Additives Industry?

The growing trend of product innovation is making waves in the medicated feed additives market as major companies are putting a sharp focus on the creation of inventive products. These include the discovery of new active ingredients, utilization of different delivery systems, blended products, and precise medication. For example, in June 2023, Evonik Industries, a chemical manufacturing corporation in Germany, unveiled an upgraded version of its Biolys product used in animal feed. The improved formulation presents an elevated concentration of L-lysine, a vital amino acid necessary for superior animal food, primarily in pigs and poultry. The updated Biolys product presents a more effective source of L-lysine, leading to augmented growth and feed efficiency in livestock. The progress made in Biolys technology by Evonik signifies its commitment to sustainability, effectiveness, and enhanced nutritional benefits in animal feed.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Medicated Feed Additives Market Share?

The medicated feed additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Animal Types

3) By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premixes, Base Mixes

Subsegments:

1) By Antibiotics: Tetracyclines, Macrolides, Penicillins, Sulfonamides

2) By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin B Complex

3) By Antioxidants: Synthetic Antioxidants, Natural Antioxidants

4) By Amino Acids: Essential Amino Acids, Non-Essential Amino Acids

5) By Prebiotics: Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Mannanoligosaccharides (MOS)

6) By Probiotics: Bacterial Probiotics, Yeast Probiotics

7) By Enzymes: Digestive Enzymes, Metabolic Enzymes

8) By Other Types: Phytogenics, Organic Acids

What Are The Regional Trends In The Medicated Feed Additives Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the medicated feed additives market. The projected growth status is indicated in the report covering various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

