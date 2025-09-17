Bitgo Wins Mica License Extension, Unlocking European Crypto Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BitGo, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider managing over $100 billion in assets under custody, has announced a significant regulatory milestone in Europe. The company received an extension of its license from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), allowing it to expand its crypto services for European investors.

Through its local subsidiary, BitGo Europe, the firm can now offer comprehensive custody solutions, staking, transfer, and trading services. Institutional clients will also benefit from access to an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and multiple liquidity venues, enhancing their ability to execute large-scale crypto transactions efficiently.

This development builds on BitGo's prior authorization under the Markets-in-Crypto -Assets (MiCA) regulation, also issued by BaFin. The MiCA license, acquired in May 2025, enables the company to provide a suite of services-such as custody, transfer, and staking-to both traditional financial institutions and crypto -native firms operating within the European Union.

Analysts project that Europe's cryptocurrency industry will generate around $26 billion in revenue this year, according to Statista. The region, led by Germany's growing adoption, is set to benefit from supportive regulations like MiCA, increased collaboration between crypto firms and traditional finance, and ongoing consolidation deals, all of which bolster the overall crypto market growth.

As the European regulatory landscape matures, institutional interest in cryptocurrencies continues to expand, with investors increasingly viewing digital assets as a mainstream component of diversified portfolios. This momentum is further supported by a rising number of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and infrastructure improvements, enabling more institutions to participate confidently in the crypto markets.

Recently, several well-known players have made strides in the institutional crypto space. For instance, Bullish, a crypto exchange tailored for institutional clients, has secured a BitLicense and Money Transmission License from the New York State Department of Financial Services, setting the stage for its U.S. market debut. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered's venture capital arm announced plans to launch a $250 million digital asset fund in 2026, signaling continued institutional backing for blockchain innovations and cryptocurrency adoption.

Crypto industry experts, like Annabelle Huang of Altius Labs, emphasize that the next phase of crypto institutionalization is underway as fintech giants-such as Robinhood and Stripe-develop proprietary blockchains, further integrating blockchain technology into mainstream finance and accelerating adoption amid evolving regulations and market dynamics.

