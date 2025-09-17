Capital Markets Mongolia Announces Mongolia Investment Forum: London 2025 At The London Stock Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Capital Markets Mongolia (CMM) today announced the Mongolia Investment Forum: London 2025, to be held on 22 October 2025 at the London Stock Exchange. The event marks a significant milestone in Mongolia's growing integration into global capital markets and follows the landmark listing of Invescore Financial Group on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Mongolia Investment Forum: London 2025 will bring together leading Mongolian businesses, policymakers, international investors, and capital markets professionals to explore opportunities in equity investing, cross-border listings, impact investment, and fintech. The forum is hosted in partnership with the London Stock Exchange as the event's global partner and venue. Golomt Bank joins as the main sponsor, with ICFG Limited, a London Stock Exchange-listed firm, and StoneX Group, a Fortune 100 financial services company, also serving as sponsors.

The program will feature keynote addresses by senior government officials, including the Dorjkhand.T, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia and Fiona Blyth, the British Ambassador to Mongolia, alongside executives of Mongolia's leading companies. Global investors are invited to gain first-hand insight into Mongolia's market potential through in-depth panel discussions, company presentations, and private investor meetings.

"Mongolia's capital markets are experiencing a historic transformation, and this forum in London is a unique opportunity to connect Mongolia's financial institutions and enterprises with global investors," said Zolbayar Enkhbaatar, Founder & CEO of Capital Markets Mongolia. "We are proud to host this event at the London Stock Exchange and highlight the country's growing role in global capital flows."

About Capital Markets Mongolia

Capital Markets Mongolia is a leading advisory and research firm dedicated to advancing Mongolia's financial sector and capital markets ecosystem. Through high-level forums, investor outreach, and policy research, CMM works to connect international investors with Mongolian companies, institutions, and opportunities.

About Mongolia

Mongolia is one of the fastest-growing economies globally, with GDP growth projected at approximately 5.7% in 2025 , supported by a recovery in agriculture and stable copper exports despite a decline in coal price. Fitch Ratings recently affirmed Mongolia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, pointing to prudent fiscal management and resilient growth.

