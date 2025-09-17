Essilorluxottica: Essilorluxottica And Meta Build On Their Successful Partnership With New AI Glasses That Offer A Glimpse Into The Future

The two companies continue to grow their wearables lineup

with new products revealed at Meta Connect

Paris, France and Menlo Park, California (18 September 2025) – EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms, Inc. showcased the evolution of their celebrated partnership at Meta Connect, where they unveiled the next generation of AI glasses. Expanding on the groundbreaking category of products they've introduced to date, including Ray-Ban Meta, the #1 selling AI glasses in the world, and the more recent launch of Oakley Meta HSTN, the newest glasses heading into the market will raise the bar to a new level in terms of style, functionality and human connection.

Building on the initial success of Oakley Meta HSTN comes Oakley Meta Vanguard , a new line of AI glasses introducing the world to the era of Athletic Intelligence. Available in four color options, Oakley Meta Vanguard combines Oakley's signature PRIZM lenses with a powerful 12MP ultra-wide camera (122° field of view), high decibel open-ear speakers, and advanced wind noise reduction, perfect for running down a noisy road or biking through 30 mph winds. Optimized for comfort during long workouts, the glasses are compatible with cycling helmets and hats, and are built to endure harsh elements with IP67 water and dust resistance, handling sun, snow and dirt with ease. The integration of Garmin and Strava gives athletes real-time personalized performance insights and with up to 9 hours of typical mixed-use battery life (plus an additional 36 hours via the charging case), Oakley Meta Vanguard is made to last through your entire marathon or century ride. And they're designed with swappable Oakley PRIZM lenses, so you can customize your look and optimize for various lighting conditions. Pre-orders for Oakley Meta Vanguard are available today for 499$ (549 EUR) on Oakley and

In addition, EssilorLuxottica and Meta unveiled the next generation of Ray-Ban Meta.comes with an extended battery life of up to 8 hours, an ultra-wide 12MP camera that now captures high-quality 3K ultra-HD videos with precision and clarity, and an expanded palette of styles and colors, all of which can be outfitted with individual prescription lenses, including Transitions Gen S lenses. Ray-Ban Meta continues to get better and more capable over time with regular updates and new features. At Connect, Meta revealed Conversation Focus, a new feature coming soon that uses AI glasses' open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person you're talking to, helping distinguish it from ambient background noise in cafes and restaurants, parks, and other busy places. Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) is available today starting at 379$ (419 EUR) on and

The most future-forward product to come from their collaboration is Meta Ray-Ban Display, which combines the world's most popular AI glasses with an integrated display for the first time. The glasses feature a built-in, full-color visual display in the right lens that discreetly shows wearers incoming messages, previews of photos to capture, video calls, and visual AI information like step-by-step instructions. Customers can order Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses with their own unique prescription, and each pair comes fitted with Transitions lenses. The display glasses come with the Meta Neural Band, an EMG wristband that enables you to control the glasses with subtle hand and finger movements. EssilorLuxottica's decades of R&D in advanced lens technology paired with Meta's hardware breakthroughs and leading AI capabilities provide a new window into the world in front of us. Meta Ray-Ban Display is available at select brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. on September 30, starting at $799 USD, with expansion to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK planned for early 2026.



“This latest innovation to come from our deep relationship with Meta reveals the next horizon. Having overcome the barriers to consumer adoption by fitting the most advanced tech into a beautiful pair of frames seamlessly and then delivering them to consumers through a global retail network, we set our sights on something bigger. Meta Ray-Ban Display showcases the best of our two companies in terms of our lens technology and wearables design expertise, and Meta's leadership in AI and software architecture, and it completely redefines what it means to be 'hands-free'. These, along with the next generation of Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, will take us all to new places and levels of performance in style. We're incredibly proud to be pioneers with Meta in this space, with a long runway of innovation still ahead,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

"At Meta Connect, we're introducing our most advanced lineup of AI glasses, designed for every lifestyle. This includes Meta Ray-Ban Display, our most impressive glasses yet, showcasing years of innovation in computer vision and AI. I'm proud of our partnership with EssilorLuxottica. Together, we've defined AI glasses as a new technology category and brought the first mainstream frames to the market. I believe glasses will be the ideal form factor to eventually deliver superintelligence, and I'm excited for what's next," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.

