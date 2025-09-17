Comprehensive Report On The Animal Wound Care Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Animal Wound Care Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the size of the animal wound care market. The market is projected to expand from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.38 billion in 2025, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth during the historic period is due to factors such as a rise in pet ownership, increased awareness and education, growth in pet insurance, and regulatory support.

In the upcoming years, the animal wound care market is projected to witness significant expansion, reaching a worth of $1.92 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the rising number of pets, heightened veterinary spending, importance placed on preventive healthcare, growth in emerging markets, and regulatory focus on animal welfare. Technological advancements prevalent in the forecast period, emphasis on preventive care, the introduction of natural and organic products, the advent of telemedicine in veterinary care, and personalized treatment plans are among the key trends to look out for.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Animal Wound Care Market?

The animal wound care market is anticipated to flourish due to the rise in pet adoption. This term refers to the process of taking in animals from rescue organisations rather than buying them from pet retailers or breeders. Pet owners often require animal wound care to defend their pets against various injuries and during emergencies. As a result, the higher the rate of pet adoption, the greater the demand for the animal wound care market. For example, a national pets and people survey conducted by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australian entity that advocates for the heads of the animal health sector in Australia, noted in November 2022 that roughly one dog is found in half of the Australian homes, making them the most commonly owned pet. It was also noted that about 48% of households had a dog in 2022. Hence, the upsurge in pet adoption is propelling the animal wound care market.

Which Players Dominate The Animal Wound Care Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Animal Wound Care include:

. B. Braun Melsungen AG

. Medtronic plc

. 3M Company

. Johnson & Johnson

. Virbac SA

. Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

. Innovacyn Inc.

. Vernacare Limited

. Neogen Corporation

. KeriCure Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Animal Wound Care Industry?

The introduction of novel products stands out as a prominent trend escalating in the realm of animal wound care market. Predominant market players are putting significant emphasis on the development of innovative products to bolster their market standing. For instance, KeraVet Bio Inc, a company from India that specializes in veterinary wound care, unveiled its product, KeraVet Gel, back in August 2024. This product, specifically developed to address self-damaging actions such as licking, enhances wound healing without necessitating a cone. The KeraVet Gel is equipped with a patented keratin technology and incorporates a bitterant to prevent licking.

Global Animal Wound Care Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The animal wound care market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Surgical Wound Care Products, Advanced Wound Care Products, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices

2) By Animal: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail, E-commerce

4) By End-Users: Veterinary Hospitals Or Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Surgical Wound Care Products: Surgical Sutures, Surgical Staples, Hemostatic Agents

2) By Advanced Wound Care Products: Hydrogel Dressings, Foam Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings

3) By Traditional Wound Care Products: Gauze And Pads, Adhesive Bandages, Antiseptics

4) By Therapy Devices: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices, Ultrasound Therapy Devices

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Animal Wound Care Market?

In 2024, North America led in the animal wound care market with anticipated growth. The report encapsulates the animal wound care market in several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

