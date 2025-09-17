MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, received the“Excellence Award” at Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (“Gilead”) 2025 Multi-Channel Conference in Shanghai. Founder, Chairman and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin was invited as a keynote guest at the event.

The award recognizes Fangzhou's achievements in advancing innovation and digitalization in healthcare, underscoring its shared commitment with Gilead to promote high-quality health services.

“Winning this award is a testament to our efforts in using AI to improve chronic disease management,” Dr. Xie said.“By deepening collaboration with Gilead, we aim to combine advanced therapies with our digital health expertise to create innovative, scalable care solutions for patients.”





Fangzhou Wins Gilead 'Award of Excellence' for AI-Driven Chronic Disease Management

Fangzhou and Gilead have collaborated closely in areas such as disease prevention, treatment, and digital chronic care services. Their visions - Gilead's“creating a healthier world” and Fangzhou's“better health for all” - align closely in seeking to improve patient outcomes.

During the roundtable session“Digital Power: Exploring New Models of Digital Health Education and Patient Management,” Dr. Xie shared insights on how AI and digital technology are reshaping patient education and chronic disease management, offering strategies to improve efficiency and accessibility.

The conference also saw the launch of Gilead's industry-wide initiative“Together for Health: Building a New Ecosystem for Out-Patient Specialty Care,” calling on partners to enhance patient-centric services and strengthen digital-enabled care. Fangzhou, as China's leading AI+ healthcare platform, joined the pledge, highlighting its role in shaping an integrated, patient-first ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue leveraging its AI technology and full-cycle chronic disease management services, while integrating Gilead's cutting-edge expertise in HIV, viral hepatitis and oncology, to explore new“AI+ chronic care” models and advance public health.

About Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

