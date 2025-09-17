The Business Research Company

Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market to Reach \$495.24 Billion by 2029 – Report by TBRC

How Much Is The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Worth?

The market size for water supply & irrigation systems has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $364.43 billion in 2024 to $387.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the rise in population, extension in agriculture, industrial evolution, urban growth, and changing climatic conditions.

The market size for water supply and irrigation systems is predicted to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach $495.24 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the projection period can be associated with factors such as water scarcity issues, population expansion and urbanization, governmental regulations, the incorporation of renewable energy, investments in water infrastructure, and an emphasis on water conservation. Notable trends during the forecast period encompass technological advancements, innovations in drip irrigation, intelligent irrigation systems, remote sensing used in crop monitoring, and climate-responsive irrigation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

Growth in organic farming is contributing to the expansion of the water supply and irrigation systems market. Organic farming employs environmentally friendly techniques for pest and disease management, requiring efficient irrigation systems to deliver water directly to crops. For example, in May 2023, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a US-based federal agency, reported that the UK had 509 thousand hectares of organically farmed land in 2022, up 0.4% from 2021. Therefore, organic farming growth is driving the water supply and irrigation systems market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

Major players in the Water Supply & Irrigation Systems include:

. Veolia Environment S.A.

. SUEZ SA

. United Utilities Group plc

. The Toro Company

. Valmont Industries Inc.

. Sabesp Corp

. American Water Works Company Inc.

. Seabex SAS

. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

. Rain Bird Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

In the market for water supply and irrigation systems, product innovation is an increasingly prominent trend. Entities active in this market are focusing on novel products to enhance their market stance. For example, in April 2022, the Israeli precision irrigation systems manufacturer, Viridix, and the innovative agri-tech platform, launched the Viridix Gen3 Auto-Pilot system. This system is a sophisticated precision irrigation technology, which features sensors for water pressure, air humidity and temperature, plus remote watering controllers. The high-tech, user-friendly platform offers remarkable efficiency due to its all-encompassing autonomous approach to optimized precision irrigation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Share?

The water supply & irrigation systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Center Pivot, Lateral Move, Solid Set, Other Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Mobility: Stationary, Towable

4) By Field Size: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments:

1) By Center Pivot: Full Circle Center Pivot, Partial Circle Center Pivot

2) By Lateral Move: Lateral Move Irrigation Systems (Standard), Towable Lateral Move Systems

3) By Solid Set: Fixed Spray Systems, Drip Irrigation Systems

4) By Other Types: Subsurface Irrigation, Surface Irrigation, Micro Irrigation Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the water supply and irrigation systems market. The growth status in this region is projected to be positive. The report on this market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

