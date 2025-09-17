Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

What Is The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the water infrastructure repair technologies industry's size has seen substantial growth. The market's size is projected to increase from $80 billion in 2024 to $85.96 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The expansion during the historic period can be credited to issues such as aging infrastructure, urbanization, environmental concerns, scarcity of water, and natural disasters.

In the coming years, the market size for water infrastructure repair technologies is anticipated to witness robust expansion. The market is forecasted to reach a size of $116.75 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the development of smart infrastructure, the move towards decentralized water systems, defense against cyber threats, investments from the private sector, and regulatory developments. Trends to watch for during the forecast period include remote inspection technologies, modular infrastructure, hybrid infrastructure practices, resilience certification, and technologies for energy harvesting.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market?

Aging water infrastructure is pushing the growth of the water infrastructure repair technologies market. Such infrastructure, often older than 75 years, leaks billions of gallons of potable water yearly. To avoid future shortages, utilities must constantly upgrade their systems. Repair technologies are used for inspections, fault tracking, and pipeline maintenance. For instance, in July 2024, Materials Performance Magazine, a US-based publication, reported that 33% of water mains, totaling around 770,000 miles (1.2 million km), are more than 50 years old, unchanged from 2023. Thus, aging infrastructure is driving the water infrastructure repair technologies market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market?

Major players in the Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies include:

. Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions

. 3M Company

. Suez SA

. Core & Main Inc.

. Xylem Inc.

. Pentair plc

. IDEX Corporation

. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

. Uponor Corporation

. Mueller Water Products Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market In The Globe?

One significant trend rising in prominence in the water infrastructure repair technologies market is the implementation of cutting-edge water technologies. Main firms in the market are supplying these revolutionary water technologies, including products designed for swift installation. For example, NORMA Group, a machine industry organization based in Germany, launched the NORMA MARLIN PN16 in March 2022. This QuickTight technology compression fitting product can be tightened, slashing customer installation time by about 50%. This system incorporates a unique lip gasket which enables customers to join two water conduits. The NORMA MARLIN PN16 is utilized in drinking water installations, irrigation systems, sanitary structures, among other applications.

How Is The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Segmented?

The water infrastructure repair technologiesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Flanges, Valves, Fittings, Pipes And Connectors, Couplings

2) By Repair Technology: Remote Assessment And Monitoring, Open And Cut-Pipe Repair, Spot Assessment And Repair, Trenchless Pipe Repair

3) By Application: Drinking Water Distribution, Wastewater Collection

Subsegments:

1) By Flanges: Weld Neck Flanges, Slip-On Flanges, Blind Flanges, Threaded Flanges

2) By Valves: Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Check Valves, Butterfly Valves

3) By Fittings: Elbows, Tees, Reducers, Caps

4) By Pipes And Connectors: PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, Ductile Iron Pipes, Pipe Connectors

5) By Couplings: Mechanical Couplings, Flexible Couplings, Compression Couplings



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for water infrastructure repair technologies. The region anticipated to experience the swiftest growth in the upcoming period is Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

