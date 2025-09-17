India's M&A Boom Meets AI: Navatar Brings Salesforce-Powered Deal Origination CRM To Private Equity & Investment Banking Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India's mergers and acquisitions market has soared to nearly $41 billion this year , driven by landmark deals from Reliance, JSW Group, and Tata Sons. Private equity activity is at its highest in more than a decade, as global investors and sovereign funds compete for opportunities alongside India's most influential conglomerates.

To meet this record-setting pace, Navatar-the global leader in AI-powered CRM for private markets-is expanding its presence in India. With a dedicated local office and founders of Indian origin, Navatar brings deep market insight and the technology needed for contemporary Indian dealmakers to excel.

“India has become a global dealmaking powerhouse,” said Alok Misra, CEO at Navatar.“The scale and complexity of today's transactions mean firms need technology that eliminates manual work, captures critical intelligence automatically, and delivers actionable insights inside the tools that professionals use every day. That's what Navatar offers.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

AI Where Dealmakers Operate

Navatar's CRM works seamlessly inside Outlook and Salesforce, turning daily activities into structured intelligence with zero manual data entry. Its AI-driven features include:



Automated Intelligence Capture: Instantly logs activities from Outlook, Slack, and CRM without manual effort.

Deal Origination & Sourcing: AI scans India's diverse economy to surface high-potential sectors and companies.

Buyer-Seller Matching: Relationship mapping predicts ideal fits and identifies warm introductions across networks.

Document Intelligence: Extracts key terms and risks from documents, generating AI summaries for reports.

Fundraising LP Intelligence: Automates updates, personalizes communications, and scores investor engagement. Real-Time Workflow Insights: Delivers instant intelligence inside familiar tools-Outlook, Slack, and CRM-for faster decisions.

Secure, Scalable, Proven

Built on Salesforce and integrated with Microsoft Copilot, Navatar's platform delivers enterprise-grade AI and privacy safeguards, guaranteeing client confidentiality. Indian professionals gain the advantages of generative AI, all within a secure and compliant environment.

Powering India's Next Wave of Deals

As global capital flows into healthcare, consumer, renewables, and tech, Navatar provides the infrastructure for dealmakers to scale with confidence. Hundreds of leading firms worldwide already trust Navatar to win mandates, deepen relationships, and close deals faster. Now, Indian firms have access to the same competitive edge.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead-automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption.

