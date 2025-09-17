Renewable Energy Market To Reach USD $1688.98 Billion By 2029 At 9.3 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Renewable Energy Market?

Over the past years, the renewable energy market size has exhibited significant growth. The projections indicate an escalation from $1106.98 billion in 2024 to $1182.59 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This accelerated growth during the historical period can be credited to the robust growth of emerging markets, the increasing preference for renewable energy over other energy sources, surging investment in renewable energy resources, and swift industrialization.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion of the renewable energy market in the coming years, with projections putting it at a value of $1688.98 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Several factors are contributing to this growth forecast, such as escalating electricity usage, urbanization proliferation, governmental interventions, and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. The forecast period is also expected to witness certain trends, including the emphasis on pioneering technologies, the inauguration of renewable energy platforms, the application of blockchain technology, the adoption of cutting-edge robotics, the launch of new products, collaborations and partnerships, and fresh investments.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Renewable Energy Global Market Growth?

Rising global power consumption is projected to support renewable energy market growth. Energy demand is climbing due to industrial expansion, technological progress, and population growth. Renewable energy offers a secure and clean alternative, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. According to the International Energy Agency, US energy consumption in 2023 grew by 2.5% compared to 2022. This increasing demand is strengthening the renewable energy market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Renewable Energy Market?

Major players in the Renewable Energy include:

. Orsted AS

. Iberdrola SA

. Enel Spa

. Brookfield Corporation

. Acciona SA

. NEXTERA ENERGY INC

. EDF SA

. Xcel Energy Inc

. The Tata Power Company Limited

. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Renewable Energy Market?

Technological progress is becoming a predominant trend in the renewable energy market. Such renewable technologies are acknowledged as environmentally friendly power sources. Efficient employment of these resources helps to lessen ecological impact, generates minimal secondary waste and is viable considering current and anticipated economic and societal demands. The market has recently seen the adoption of bio-mass energy and dual-module solar systems that have the potential to considerably cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Significant players in the renewable energy market are forging ahead with new technologies and R&D to maintain their market standing. For example, In March 2022, Gautam Solar, a producer of solar panels based in India, introduced its G-2X dual-generation monocrystalline technology solar modules. The Gautam Solar module is powered both front and rear, making it suitable for utilization in rooftop and ground-based solar power plants, resulting in an increase of 10%- 30% in additional power generation. The solar module's cumulative front and back efficiency ascends to 25.72%. This G-2X mono series will bring down BOS and installation expenses while augmenting electrical output by up to 30% within the same existing space.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Renewable Energy Market Report?

The renewable energymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Bio Energy, Hydro Energy, Geothermal Energy

2) By Capacity: 0-1,000 Kwh, 1,100-5,000 Kwh, More Than 5,000 Kwh

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Solar Energy: Photovoltaic (PV) Systems, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), Solar Water Heating

2) By Wind Energy: Onshore Wind Energy, Offshore Wind Energy

3) By Bio Energy: Biomass, Biogas, Biofuels (Ethanol, Biodiesel)

4) By Hydro Energy: Small Hydropower, Large Hydropower, Run-of-River Hydropower

5) By Geothermal Energy: Flash Steam Plants, Dry Steam Plants, Binary Cycle Power Plants

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Renewable Energy Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the renewable energy market. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that North America will experience the quickest growth. The renewable energy market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

