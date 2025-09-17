Residential Energy Management Market To Exceed US $5.6 Billion By 2029, With 11.6 CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Residential Energy Management Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Residential Energy Management Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for residential energy management has seen a swift growth over the past few years. The market value is expected to increase from $3.23 billion in 2024 to $3.61 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The notable growth during the historic period is due to factors such as escalating energy prices, growing environmental consciousness, government policies, increasing consumer awareness, and the advancement of smart grids.

The market size of residential energy management is anticipated to witness swift expansion in the coming years. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% is projected to take the market up to $5.6 billion by 2029. The predicted growth during the forecast period could be a result of the expansion of Internet of Things (IoT), the rise in energy storage solutions, higher demand for response programs, escalating home automation, and the emergence of big data analytics. Key trends in this period encompass advances in artificial intelligence, technological progress, raised adoption of renewable energy, high-end energy analytics, and improved energy storage solutions.

Download a free sample of the residential energy management market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Residential Energy Management Market?

Expansion in residential building construction is contributing to the residential energy management market. Energy management systems optimize consumption and improve efficiency in homes. The U.S. Census Bureau and HUD reported in June 2023 that privately owned housing starts in May 2023 reached 1.63 million units annually, up 21.7% from April and 5.7% from May 2022. Housing completions were 1.52 million, 5% above May 2022. Hence, construction growth is fueling the residential energy management market .

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Residential Energy Management Market?

Major players in the Residential Energy Management include:

. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

. Microsoft Corporation

. Tesla Inc.

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. LG Electronics Inc.

. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. Honeywell International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Residential Energy Management Sector?

Major firms in the residential energy management industry are focusing their strategies on developing smart and eco-friendly home energy management systems, like Schneider Home, to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. These solutions are tech-based systems that enable homeowners to operate their energy usage more effectively, decrease their carbon emissions, and enhance their home's sustainability. For example, Schneider Electric SE, a multinational corporation based in France, unveiled Schneider Home in January 2023. This unprecedented, straightforward, and far-reaching residential energy management solution assists homeowners in conserving energy and money and diminishing their ecological footprint. The solution comprises several elements, such as a home battery, solar inverter, intelligent electrical panel, electric vehicle charger, and networked electric outlets and light switches, all managed by an easy-to-use app. This application automates energy generation and storage, provides geofencing and occupancy detection features, and supports homeowners in reducing energy expenses and environmental harm.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Residential Energy Management Market Segments

The residential energy managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Energy Management Platform (EMP), Energy Analytics, Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

3) By Application: Power Monitoring And Control, Load Shedding And Management, Flexible Load Management

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Smart Meters, Energy Monitors, Smart Thermostats, Home Energy Storage Systems

2) By Software: Energy Management Software, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Mobile Applications, Integration Platforms

View the full residential energy management market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Residential Energy Management Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the residential energy management market with projections for growth. The regions featured in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Residential Energy Management Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Residential Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025



Residential Heat Pump Global Market Report 2025



Residential Intellectual And Development Disability Care Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.