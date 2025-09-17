Cloudbric WAF+ By Penta Security Ranks No. 1 For 7Th Consecutive Year In Japan's 'IT Trend'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Penta Security , a global cybersecurity company, has announced that its cloud security SaaS platform, Cloudbric WAF+, has secured the top spot in both the WAF and Cyberattack Defense categories of the 'Ranking 2025' survey by the Japanese media outlet, IT Trend.

IT Trend is a highly respected online lead-generation platform in Japan that serves as a product review and comparison site for a wide range of IT products. Each year, the platform hosts a product ranking event based on a survey of over 1,500 IT industry professionals, which evaluates factors like brand recognition, usage rates, reputation, and downloads. Penta Security's Cloudbric WAF+ has topped these rankings for seven consecutive years, from 2019 to 2025. This year, it secured the number one spot in both the WAF (Web Application Firewall) and Cyberattack Defense categories.

Cloudbric WAF+ is a cloud security SaaS platform that provides comprehensive web security services, including WAF, API security, DDoS defense, and malicious bot mitigation, powered by threat intelligence gathered from over 700,000 sites. Launched in 2015 as a "Security as a Service (SECaaS)" platform, Cloudbric provides robust security through its AI-based logical analysis engine, COCEP. Leveraging the borderless nature of its SECaaS model, the company has focused on expanding into international markets, securing over 1,100 corporate clients in 171 countries. Cloudbric recently released version 3.0, a new version that significantly improves user accessibility and convenience with a fully revamped, unified dashboard and interface, as well as enhanced real-time monitoring and administrative functions.

According to Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, "The Japanese security market has grown rapidly to more than double the size of the domestic market. While initial entry can be challenging, it's a land of opportunity where significant profits are guaranteed once you establish a presence. With that in mind, we established our Japanese subsidiary in 2009 and have since built a strong track record based on a deep understanding of the local market and an extensive network. We are grateful for achieving these tangible results and will use this as a stepping stone for even greater growth."

