Marco Casula Makes History: Tiramisù Guinness World Records in America

FORTLAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exclusive Interview – Marco Casula, the Italian Making Tiramisu History with a Guinness World Record in AmericaQ: Marco, you're about to make history with a Guinness World Record. Can you tell us what it's all about?A: It's a lifelong dream. I'm setting the world's first Guinness World Record for the most tiramisu variations. This isn't just a culinary challenge, but a unique event that takes the Italian tradition of the world's most beloved dessert to a whole new level.Q: What makes this record so special?A: Beyond the complexity of the work-we're talking about over 100 different tiramisu variations, all researched, created, and perfected-there's one thing that makes me proud: I'm the only Italian in the world to have undertaken this undertaking in the United States, and I will be the first Italian in history to set a Guinness World Record in America with tiramisu. It's a powerful message: Italy exports excellence, creativity, and passion.Q: Why did you choose America for this challenge?A: Because it's the biggest stage in the world. Bringing tiramisu here means showing an international audience that Italy isn't just about pizza and pasta, but also about confectionery innovation, culture, and art. I wanted to give tiramisu the global recognition it deserves, and what better place than the United States?Q: How much work goes into this Guinness Book of Records?A: A mountain. Research, endless trials, tastings, nights spent writing recipes and testing combinations. It's not just about creating desserts, but about making each variation unique, spectacular, and memorable. It's a journey of sacrifice, passion, and vision.Q: What does this milestone mean to you?A: It's a personal and cultural victory. For me, it demonstrates that with determination and heart, you can break down boundaries. Being the first Italian to enter the Guinness Book of Records in America with tiramisu means leaving a mark on the history of Italian and world cuisine.Q: What message do you want to share?A: Yes. I want this Guinness Book of Records to inspire those who dream big. Italian tradition must be preserved, but also reinvented and carried into the future. This record isn't just mine; it belongs to anyone who believes that passion can transform into something immortal.👉 Marco Casula isn't just making a dessert, he's making history.On October 24, 2025, at Café del Mar in Fort Lauderdale, the world will see tiramisu like never before.

