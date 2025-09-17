Electric Power Substation Automation Market Forecasted To Achieve US $31.41 Billion By 2029

Electric Power Substation Automation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Electric Power Substation Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Electric Power Substation Automation Market In 2025?

There has been a robust growth in the size of the electric power substation automation market in the past few years. The market is predicted to increase from $23.87 billion in 2024 to $25.34 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This expansion during the historical period can be credited to the increasing demand for energy efficiency, the augmentation in electricity needs, attention towards grid resilience, improved grid security, and the inclusion of more renewable energy.

In the years to come, it is anticipated that the electric power substation automation market will witness robust growth. The market is projected to reach $31.41 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%. This forecasted growth can be ascribed to factors such as increased smart grid initiatives, digitization, Industry 4.0, integration of distributed energy resources (DERs), a focus on grid modernization, and rapid city expansion and electrification. The period under forecast is also expected to see significant trends such as technological innovation, increased application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growth in the use of IoT-enabled devices, the integration of blockchain technology, and the adoption of cloud-based solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Electric Power Substation Automation Market?

Rising energy demand is expected to boost the electric power substation automation market. Energy demand is growing due to industrialization, urbanization, and population growth. Substation automation enhances reliability, reduces downtime, and cuts operational costs through efficient power distribution management. The Energy Institute noted in June 2023 that global electricity generation rose by 2.3% in 2022, while non-OECD countries' energy consumption grew by 20.5 EJ above pre-COVID levels, with China contributing 14.6 EJ or 72% of the rise. Thus, higher energy demand is propelling the electric power substation automation market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Electric Power Substation Automation Industry ?

Major players in the Electric Power Substation Automation include:

. Hitachi Ltd.

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Schneider Electric SE

. Honeywell International Inc.

. ABB Ltd.

. Toshiba Corporation

. Larsen & Toubro Limited

. Eaton Corporation plc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Electric Power Substation Automation Industry?

Leading corporations in the electric power substation automation sector are innovating with solutions such as digital substation technology to guarantee a steady and efficient power supply. The technology integrates digital communication, intelligent electronic apparatuses (IEDs), advanced software, and sensors to facilitate real-time data sharing and decision-making within the substation setup. For instance, in January 2024, Hitachi Energy, an energy company based in Switzerland, introduced SAM600 3.0, a state-of-the-art product for digital substations. The SAM600 seamlessly incorporates conventional instrument transformers into contemporary, IEC 61850-9-2 process bus substation automation, protection, and control systems, paving the way for a secure, efficient, and scalable refurbishment of any substation. This development offers sturdy, swift, and responsive messaging over Ethernet, leading to a significant transformation in substation communications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Electric Power Substation Automation Market Report?

The electric power substation automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Module: Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Communication Network, Other Modules

3) By Automation Stage: Retrofit, New Installation

4) By Application: Transmission Substation, Distribution Substation

5) By End-Use: Utilities, Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Software: SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition), HMI (Human-Machine Interface) Software, Communication Protocols, Asset Management Software, Monitoring And Control Software

2) By Hardware: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), Sensors And Actuators, Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Circuit Breakers And Switchgear

3) By Services: Installation And Commissioning Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Integration Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electric Power Substation Automation Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Electric Power Substation Automation market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast timeline. The report provides data for various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

