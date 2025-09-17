Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market To Grow At 10.5 CAGR From 2025-2029

Dual Axis Solar Tracker Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the dual axis solar tracker has experienced swift growth in the recent past. It is projected to expand from a worth of $6.63 billion in 2024 to $7.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The historical growth could be ascribed to the growing demands for energy efficiency, favorable government incentives and policies, dwindling costs of solar panels, and increasing consciousness about the environmental harm caused by conventional energy sources.

The market size of the dual axis solar tracker is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $11.08 billion in size by 2029 with a 10.5% CAGR. This surge during the forecast period can be linked to environmental apprehensions, international climate treaties, reduced expenses of dual-axis tracking technology, and enhanced efficiency of solar panels. Key trends to watch out for in this forecast period include intelligent, interconnected trackers, hybrid solar tracking systems, the application of AI and machine learning, and the use of robotic cleaning solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market?

Increasing renewable energy demand is expected to drive the dual-axis solar tracker market. Renewable energy offers a sustainable, replenishable alternative to fossil fuels. Dual-axis trackers enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of solar installations. For instance, in March 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration noted that wind and solar's share of generation grew from 12% in 2021 to 14% in 2022, surpassing coal and nuclear for the first time. Therefore, growing renewable demand is propelling the dual-axis solar tracker market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market?

Major players in the Dual Axis Solar Tracker include:

. PARU Corporation

. Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

. First Solar Inc.

. NEXTracker Inc.

. SunPower Corporation

. Array Technologies Inc.

. Soitec S.A.

. Soltec Power Holdings S.A.

. Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

. DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market In The Globe?

Significant players in the dual-axis solar tracker market are directing their efforts towards the creation of innovative items like Skywings, the inaugural dual-row solar tracker featuring a multi-point drive system. This addresses vital issues in solar power generation while enhancing energy production, curbing the levelized cost of energy, and bolstering the stability of solar tracking structures. A dual-row solar tracker is a type of solar tracking mechanism that adjusts the angle of solar panels to guarantee optimal sunlight exposure. For example, Arctech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a tech solutions enterprise located in India, unveiled its newest dual-row solar tracker, Skywings, in September 2022. This unique product has a multi-point drive system, marking it as the world's first dual-row solar tracker that can adapt to undulating landscapes. The exclusive, patented bidirectional slew drives allow two tracking rows to move in concert, increasing the undulation tolerance of adjacent rows by 15% in both east/west and north/south orientations. Furthermore, Skywings features real-time shading avoidance, which can heighten energy production by 8%. This product can also be combined with a cleaning robot to bolster energy output.

How Is The Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market Segmented ?

The dual axis solar trackermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Axis, Dual Axis, Azimuth-Altitude Dual Axis

2) By Technology: Solar Photovoltaic, Concentrated Solar Power, Concentrated Photovoltaic

3) By Application: Utility, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Single Axis: Horizontal Single Axis Trackers, Vertical Single Axis Trackers

2) By Dual Axis: Active Dual Axis Trackers, Passive Dual Axis Trackers

3) By Azimuth-Altitude Dual Axis: Azimuth-Altitude Trackers With Active Control, Azimuth-Altitude Trackers With Passive Control

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the dual axis solar tracker market. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

