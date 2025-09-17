UAN Summit Heads To St Kitts Nevis: Yoga, AI, And Ancestral Wisdom

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The twin-island federation of St Kitts and Nevis will take center stage this October as it welcomes the United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN) for a month-long leadership summit, following an official invitation from the cabinet of St Kitts and Nevis.

Running from October 1 to November 1, 2025 , the summit promises a unique blend of ancestral wisdom, modern innovation, and holistic well-being, all fully funded by the UAN.

The announcement signals not only a prestigious moment for St Kitts and Nevis but also the Caribbean's growing prominence as a global meeting ground for spiritual diplomacy, leadership innovation, and cultural exchange.

A global gathering on island shores

The UAN Summit in St Kitts and Nevis is designed as an immersive experience where delegates from across the world will engage in daily yoga sessions, over 20 transformative leadership workshops, hands-on AI training, and expert mentorship opportunities . Healthy meals prepared with a focus on nutrition will be served daily, supporting the summit's vision of harmonising body, mind, and spirit.

“This is not simply a conference; it is a convergence of ancient nations in pursuit of modern solutions,” said a spokesperson for the UAN Secretariat.“St Kitts and Nevis provides the ideal setting, with its natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and a government that recognises the value of ancestral wisdom in addressing contemporary challenges.”

The summit is expected to attract thought leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and spiritual practitioners from around the globe. Participants will explore topics ranging from conscious leadership and community well-being to artificial intelligence and its role in shaping a more ethical future.

Building on Antigua's success

The St Kitts and Nevis summit comes on the heels of two highly successful gatherings held in Antigua and Barbuda in June and July 2025 , which together drew over 200 delegates representing 25 nations. Those events were hailed as historic milestones for the Caribbean.

In Antigua, leaders from countries as diverse as the United States, Iran, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Philippines came together in a spirit of unity, leaving political divides aside. The summits featured yoga, meditation, and indigenous ceremonies alongside roundtable discussions on leadership and peacebuilding.

The Antigua sessions even drew high-profile figures such as Bhanu Patel of Champion Hotels, who described her visit as a bridge between global business and indigenous wisdom. Patel hinted at the possibility of investment in Antigua if the UAN were to establish its headquarters there, a decision still under active consideration.

The Caribbean as the new stage for spiritual & indigenous diplomacy

The invitation from the St Kitts and Nevis cabinet represents another step in the Caribbean's emergence as a hub for the UAN's expanding global mission. The UAN, whose members represent ancient indigenous enlightened nations, is spreading its influence steadily through the Caribbean. By choosing islands like Antigua and Barbuda and now St Kitts and Nevis, the organisation is highlighting the region's unique ability to serve as neutral, welcoming ground for diverse cultures and perspectives – reinforcing the Caribbean's standing as a recognised Zone for Peace .

For St Kitts and Nevis, hosting the summit is also a chance to showcase its capacity for international convenings, blending hospitality with intellectual and spiritual exchange.

