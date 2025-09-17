Blackbridge Investment Group Rebrands As BIG Funding

MENAFN - GetNews)



New York, NY – September 17, 2025 – Blackbridge Investment Group, a revenue-based finance company, today announced it has rebranded as BIG Funding . The new name reflects the company's mission to be more recognizable and accessible to its growing network of partners and merchant clients across the country.

Since its founding, the company has built a reputation for pairing innovative funding solutions with personalized customer service. The transition to BIG Funding underscores its commitment to delivering fast, flexible, and transparent capital solutions to businesses of all sizes.

“BIG Funding represents the next stage of our growth,” said Cosmin Panait , Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BIG Funding.“We wanted a brand that's not only memorable but also speaks directly to our mission to provide funding that is approachable, trustworthy, and built for the long term. Our partners and merchants know us for being responsive and reliable, and BIG Funding makes that promise even clearer.”

“BIG Funding for Small Business isn't just a motto, it's our philosophy,” added Alexander Dillon , Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BIG Funding.“We believe every business, no matter its size, deserves access to the right capital at the right time. This rebrand helps us deliver that message with even greater clarity.”

The rebrand includes a refreshed logo, website, and partner materials, all of which align with BIG Funding's vision to simplify access to working capital while fostering strong, lasting relationships with clients.

With this change, the company remains focused on offering the same high-quality funding solutions and customer-first approach, while building stronger recognition under the BIG Funding name.

About BIG Funding

BIG Funding is the trade name of Blackbridge Investment Group, a fintech revenue-based finance company dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses access fast, flexible, and non-dilutive capital. By combining innovation with a commitment to customer service, BIG Funding supports businesses in achieving their growth potential. Its guiding principle: BIG Funding for Small Business.