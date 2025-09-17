MET Florida Partners With Southern Sassafras Marketing To Strengthen Healthcare IT And Branding

MET Florida - delivering enterprise-level IT, compliance, and cybersecurity solutions built for small and mid-sized businesses.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MET Florida Partners with Southern Sassafras Marketing to Strengthen Healthcare Practices Through Technology and Brand GrowthMET Florida, a managed IT and HIPAA compliance company with deep roots in healthcare technology, announced today a new partnership with Southern Sassafras Marketing, a South Carolina–based agency that helps healthcare providers build authentic brands, design impactful websites, and manage their ongoing digital presence. This collaboration brings together two critical pillars for medical practices: secure, compliant IT systems and authentic, effective brand strategies.A Partnership Rooted in HealthcareFor nearly two decades, MET Florida has worked alongside healthcare providers, from small practices to multi-site clinics, building IT systems that keep patient data secure, reduce downtime, and ensure HIPAA compliance. While technology remains the backbone of every modern practice, MET Florida has long recognized that technology alone isn't enough.“In healthcare, trust is everything,” said Will Decatur, CTO and co-founder of MET Florida.“Our clients already rely on us to secure their systems and keep them compliant. But they also need a strong digital presence that reflects the quality of their care. That's where Southern Sassafras comes in.”Southern Sassafras Marketing, founded by Mikayla Cluxton, specializes in helping clinicians, therapists, and healthcare providers clarify their message, design websites that inspire trust, and create marketing systems that allow providers to focus on what matters most: patient care. This partnership means MET Florida's clients will now have direct access to a trusted marketing partner who understands the unique needs of healthcare practices.The Value for Healthcare PracticesHealthcare providers face a unique double bind: they must remain compliant and secure in an era of rising cyber threats, while also standing out in increasingly competitive local markets.MET Florida ensures the first-covering HIPAA compliance, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 support, infrastructure management, and full managed IT services.Southern Sassafras Marketing ensures the second-through brand discovery, strategic design, and ongoing support like SEO, social media, and website maintenance.By aligning forces, both companies are solving a critical problem: giving providers peace of mind that their practices are both technologically sound and publicly visible.“Think of it as building a house,” said Cluxton.“MET Florida lays the foundation with secure systems and compliance. We build the walls and windows that let people see who you are. Together, practices not only run smoothly behind the scenes but also present themselves clearly and confidently to patients.”What Southern Sassafras Marketing OffersSouthern Sassafras isn't a typical marketing agency. Their mission statement,“We care for the care providers,” reflects an approach that resonates deeply with medical professionals. Services include:Brand Discovery - helping providers articulate their mission and values.Strategic Design - crafting websites, logos, and messaging that connect with patients.Foundational Support - ongoing SEO, social media, and site management that keep practices visible and relevant.For many healthcare providers who feel overwhelmed by marketing, Southern Sassafras acts as both a guide and a partner-someone who understands the unique challenges of balancing patient care with business growth.“As the co-founder of MET Florida, I see many businesses struggle with this-and honestly, we did as well,” said Decatur.“Understanding online marketing and the nuances behind it is confusing. That confusion is exactly what Southern Sassafras Marketing is uniquely geared to resolve.”What MET Florida Brings to the TableMET Florida states it proudly on their corporate headers and logos:“Your Premier IT Partner.” The company is built around that promise, delivering superior support for healthcare practices nationwide. With a structure that mirrors the depth of a full IT department-but without the overhead-MET Florida provides comprehensive services including help desk support, Microsoft 365 management, HIPAA compliance, cybersecurity, and infrastructure expertise.What sets MET Florida apart is the partnership approach. Clients don't just get one technician-they get an entire team with a wide range of specialties. That means practices can focus on patient care while MET Florida handles everything from everyday IT issues to long-term strategy and compliance.“Healthcare providers are under enormous pressure,” said Cluxton.“They can't afford downtime, compliance issues, or security risks. MET Florida gives them peace of mind on the technology side, which allows our work on the marketing side to really shine.”Why This Partnership MattersTogether, MET Florida and Southern Sassafras Marketing are offering a holistic solution:Compliance + Security (MET Florida) → keeping practices safe, compliant, and running smoothly.Brand + Growth (Southern Sassafras) → ensuring providers stand out and connect with their patients.This dual approach acknowledges the reality that healthcare providers are not just clinicians-they are also small business owners. By combining forces, the two companies are giving providers the tools they need to thrive in both roles.About Southern Sassafras MarketingSouthern Sassafras Marketing helps healthcare providers and clinicians clarify their brand, build authentic websites, and grow their practices through tailored marketing solutions. Founded by Mikayla Cluxton, the company is rooted in the belief that providers deserve the same level of care and attention they give their patients. Learn more at southernsassafrasmarketingAbout MET FloridaMET Florida is Your Premier IT Partner, serving healthcare practices and small-to-mid-sized businesses across the U.S. with a focus on HIPAA compliance, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, and infrastructure support. Founded in 2005 and reformed as a C-corporation in 2023, MET Florida's mission is to deliver enterprise-level IT and compliance services at a scale and cost that makes sense for small businesses. Learn more at metflservicesLooking AheadThis partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for healthcare practices seeking to balance compliance, technology, and visibility. By combining secure IT systems with clear, authentic marketing, MET Florida and Southern Sassafras Marketing are setting a new standard for holistic support in healthcare.

