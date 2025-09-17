Shanghai Summer 2025: Through The Eyes Of Ten Global Ambassadors

“Shanghai Summer” Global Ambassador Jayson Robertson (Instagram: @jaysonrobertson)

“Shanghai Summer” Global Ambassador Elaine Callaghan (Instagram: @elaineyloves)

“Shanghai Summer” Global Ambassador Mei (Instagram:@meitime__)

Global creators join“Shanghai Summer 2025,” uncovering the city's vibrant blend of tradition, innovation, and unforgettable experiences.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Shanghai opened its doors to the world with a new kind of invitation: ten creators, actors, photographers, and storytellers from across the globe were welcomed as Global Ambassadors. Each of them embarked on one of five themed journeys - from family escapes and outdoor adventures to heritage food trails, artistic immersion, and 24-hour city explorations - discovering a Shanghai that is both spectacularly modern and deeply rooted in tradition.For Australian travel photographer Jayson Robertson, Shanghai revealed itself as a city of light and motion. From cycling along the Bund at sunset to wandering through the Long Museum, his lens captured what he described as“a powerful mix of tradition and modernity.” His journey was about more than landmarks; it was about the rhythm of everyday life - metro rides, riverside strolls, and the ease of digital payments - experiences that gave his images a cinematic intimacy.Image 1:“Shanghai Summer” Global Ambassador Jayson Robertson (Instagram: @jaysonrobertson)British lifestyle blogger Elaine Callaghan approached the city at a slower pace. Beloved by her silver-generation audience, she found elegance in simple routines: tasting soup dumplings in the old town, joining a calligraphy class, and ending her evenings with jazz at the Fairmont Peace Hotel.“Shanghai Summer 2025 was the most magical & enchanting experience of my entire life,” she said.“I left my heart in Shanghai and I can't wait to return.” Her glowing review of the Peace Hotel - from its rooftop views to unexpected turndown surprises - painted a picture of timeless hospitality.Image 2:“Shanghai Summer” Global Ambassador Elaine Callaghan (Instagram: @elaineyloves)For German travel storyteller Dany Dev, Shanghai was a city of layers. Walking along Suzhou Creek and exploring the West Bund Museum, he felt history and modern development intertwining.“Experiencing one of the most impressive cities in the world beyond just the tourist areas,” he remarked, offering readers a path to go deeper: the Bund, Suzhou Creek, Wukang Road.Z-generation actress Yazmin Aziz from Malaysia documented the city's energy through her phone camera, jumping between Disneyland's fireworks, Huaihai Road shopping, and the POP MART exhibition. For her, the city's playfulness and youth culture resonated:“Shanghai was an unforgettable blend of breathtaking city views, vibrant culture and warmth that left me wanting to visit again.”Japanese creator Mei found a softer, almost poetic Shanghai. Her days unfolded in bookstores and botanical gardens, in tea houses and along shaded boulevards.“Shanghai felt like a romantic and gorgeous city,” she reflected, remembering traditional music performances and the gentle order of Hengshan Road.Image :“Shanghai Summer” Global Ambassador Mei (Instagram:@meitime__)From Korea, fashion blogger Corn approached the city through style and discovery. Whether at an exhibition, a rooftop bar, or hidden boutiques on Anfu Road, his perspective was casual yet sharp:“This city is truly captivating - there are always new surprises waiting for me.”British performer Maisie Smith wove her experience into an artistic narrative, combining craft workshops, river cruises, and performances.“The exhibition of traditional Chinese music was a magical experience,” she recalled,“and creating my own piece of art to take home made the city's history feel personal.”Italian voices added a Mediterranean flair. Alex Camara, a food and travel blogger, traced Shanghai through its cuisine and cocktails.“Shanghai struck me as a theatrical metropolis in constant motion,” he said, recalling the breathtaking skyline from the Ritz-Carlton rooftop. His recommendation? Explore Huaihai Middle Road for concept cafés and hidden treasures. Meanwhile, Valentina Raso described her trip as“a whirlwind of emotions,” impressed not only by the city's contrasts but also by its seamless efficiency, from transport to apps. Her highlight was the evening cruise on the Bund:“an unforgettable experience that captures the full magic of the city.”Completing the circle, Dubai-based fashion influencer Marwa Hassan experienced Shanghai as a family destination, moving between Disneyland, Xintiandi, and Panlong Tiandi with her children. For her, the city balanced elegance with everyday warmth:“In love with Shanghai, a city that shines by day and mesmerizes by night.”Together, these ten journeys formed a collective portrait of Shanghai Summer 2025 - a city of contrasts and harmonies, efficiency and wonder, heritage and reinvention. From river cruises to rooftop cocktails, from calligraphy to futuristic rides, their voices echo the same sentiment: Shanghai doesn't just host visitors, it transforms them. And as each ambassador left, they carried with them not only memories but a promise to return.

