Carolina Counseling Wellness Associates, Led By Jaclyn Fortier, Develops Wellness Program For Safer, Healthier Workplaces

As conversations around mental wellness and employee retention continue to evolve, Carolina Counseling Wellness Associates (CCWA), under the leadership of Jaclyn Fortier, is introducing a workplace wellness program that puts psychological safety, purpose-driven leadership, and inclusive culture design at its core.

Designed for organizations looking to modernize their internal practices, CCWA's program blends mental health education, leadership development, and partnership-based team structures to help companies foster emotionally safe and mission-aligned work environments.

“Psychological safety in the workplace. How having choice leads to empowerment,” says Fortier, founder, counselor, and workplace culture consultant.“That's what this program is all about-creating forward-thinking workplaces where people are not only seen, but truly valued.”







A Mission-First Model for Leadership

At the heart of the new wellness program is a call to shift from profit-centered to purpose-centered leadership. Fortier advocates a“mission over money” approach where values like authenticity, collaboration, and emotional intelligence are prioritized over top-down control.

The program equips organizations to:



Develop inclusive leadership practices rooted in emotional safety

Adopt choice theory models that honor autonomy and shared decision-making

Build cultures around mission alignment, where each team member feels connected to the“why” behind the work Reduce burnout and disconnection through clear boundaries and mutual respect

The result is a stronger, healthier team, one that thrives not just in performance metrics, but in long-term human sustainability.

From Clinical Care to Corporate Wellness

With her roots in clinical counseling, Fortier has long understood that emotional well-being is not reserved for therapy rooms; it needs to live inside boardrooms, staff meetings, and leadership training.

As the founder of CCWA, a North Carolina-based mental health and wellness practice, she has built spaces where therapists and clients alike experience safety, support, and a sense of ease as soon as they come through the doors. Now, through her consulting and speaking engagements, she brings those same principles into the workplace for others to share in the wisdom of creating a place of value and alignment for their teams.

Her program integrates:



Real-time culture assessments

Leadership consulting for values-based decision-making

Workshops on psychological safety, emotional regulation, and effective communication Systemic support for embedding mental wellness into company operations

Empowerment Through Structure and Story

The foundation of Fortier's wellness model design is both from clinical insight and lived experience. As a Navy veteran, first-generation college graduate, and experiencing personal adversity, she has spent her career transforming hardship into healing leadership.

This latest initiative draws from that path, encouraging companies to cultivate a culture where every team member has a voice and where policies reflect people, not just performance.

The mission champions the power of:



Culture creation as a bridge between leadership and shared team mission

Choice-based frameworks that boost morale and internal accountability Partnership-based leadership that grows through respect, not hierarchy

“Workplace culture isn't just a buzzword; it's the daily experience of every human who shows up to serve a mission,” says Fortier.“When you lead with empathy and give people choice, you create space for empowerment and innovation.”

About Jaclyn Fortier

Jaclyn Fortier is a licensed counselor, founder, and advocate for mental health and empowerment, and workplace well-being. After experiencing domestic violence as a young mother before attending graduate school, she built her life from the ground up, eventually founding successful counseling centers in North Carolina. Today, Jaclyn helps others heal through the power of story sharing and inspiration. She speaks, writes, and consults on topics ranging from domestic violence prevention to healthy and workplace cultures, and having psychological safety in all relationships in our lives, and finding a deeper relationship with ourselves along the way. A former Navy service member and first-generation college graduate, Jaclyn is now using her voice to inspire others to reclaim their own.

About Carolina Counseling Wellness Associates (CCWA)

Carolina Counseling Wellness Associates (CCWA) is a North Carolina-based mental health and wellness center founded by licensed counselor and advocate Jaclyn Fortier. Committed to ending mental health stigma, CCWA offers trauma-informed therapy, workplace wellness consulting, and holistic emotional care across both in-person and virtual platforms. With a team of high-quality specialty providers, CCWA creates spaces where clients and clinicians alike can heal, grow, and thrive through story, connection, and purpose-driven care.