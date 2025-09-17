Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Sun Drunk's Grand Opening On Corey Avenue After Rebuilding From Back-To-Back Hurricanes

St. Pete Beach, FL - September 17, 2025 - Sun Drunk, a bright new retail destination offering premium Turkish towels, reef-safe sunscreens, and curated beach lifestyle essentials, will mark its official ribbon cutting on Friday, September 19 at 12:00 PM at 409 Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach.

Sun Drunk was founded by local entrepreneur Cat Lepetit, who built the brand from the ground up in 2023. After losing it all during Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, she decided to rebuild bigger and better - creating a colorful, welcoming space rooted in resilience and community.

“Sun Drunk isn't just a store,” Lepetit says.“It's a dream reborn after storms, a joyful place for people to gather, shop thoughtfully, and celebrate coastal living.”

The ribbon cutting will be held in partnership with the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public. The ceremony begins promptly at 12:00 PM and will last approximately 20 minutes. Guests can meet Cat Lepetit, get a first look at the beautifully restored and reimagined space, and join in the celebration of renewal and community resilience.

The next day, on Saturday, September 20, Sun Drunk will host a Grand Opening Celebration, complete with mocktails, special offers, and a fun, welcoming vibe designed to draw locals and visitors alike into the space for a weekend of discovery and connection.

Event Details

Ribbon Cutting: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:00 PM (20 minutes)

Grand Opening Celebration: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where

Sun Drunk 409 Corey Avenue St. Pete Beach, FL