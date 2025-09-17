Project Life Urges Greater Awareness Of Natural Paths To Fertility Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



Project LifeCompany calls for more education, empowerment, and personalised options for families navigating infertility

Toronto, ON - September 17, 2025 - Project Life, a fertility solutions company founded by Dr. Yun Ye and his daughter Selina, is raising awareness about the role of natural, personalised care in addressing infertility. Building on themes from the article“Beyond IVF: Exploring Natural Paths to Fertility Success”, the company is encouraging families to consider integrative options that go beyond conventional treatments.

“We meet people every day who believe IVF is their only option,” said Selina, co-founder of Project Life.“But we've seen thousands of families find success through natural, holistic support. Our mission is to show that there are more paths available, and that hope doesn't end when IVF fails.”

Why This Matters

The World Health Organization estimates that one in six adults worldwide experiences infertility. While IVF remains a critical tool, it is expensive, invasive, and not always successful. In the U.S., the average cost of a single IVF cycle is $15,000–$20,000, with success rates declining sharply with age.

At the same time, research in the Journal of Integrative Medicine has found that Traditional Chinese Medicine can improve pregnancy rates by up to 2.5 times when used alongside conventional care.

“Fertility is not just about reproductive organs,” Selina explained.“It's about whole-body health-sleep, mood, energy, hormones, and balance. When we address those root causes, people don't just get pregnant. They feel healthier and more empowered.”

What People Can Do Now

Project Life is advocating for greater public education on natural fertility solutions. The company urges families to:



Track more than ovulation: pay attention to sleep, stress, and cycle regularity.

Consider lifestyle adjustments: diet, exercise, and stress management all play a role.

Explore herbal support: personalised protocols can target root causes rather than mask symptoms. Include both partners: 40–50% of infertility cases involve male factors, making shared responsibility essential.

A Call for Empowerment

“The most important step is realising that you still have choices,” Selina said.“IVF is not the only path. By taking control of your health and exploring natural approaches, you can open doors that many people don't even know exist.”

About Project Life

Founded in 2022 in Toronto by Dr. Yun Ye and his daughter Selina, Project Life combines over 40 years of clinical expertise in Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern tools to personalise fertility solutions. The company's proprietary 50-question quiz uncovers root causes behind infertility and informs herbal protocols tailored to each individual. With thousands of success stories and a reported 75% success rate, Project Life has become one of the most trusted names in natural fertility care.

To read the full article, click here .

