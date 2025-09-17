Regenerative Medicine Pioneer Benito Novas Announces São Paulo International Summit Following Successful ISSCA Global Summit In Cancun

Regenerative Medicine Pioneer Benito Novas Announces São Paulo International Summit Following Successful ISSCA Global Summit In Cancun
SÃO PAULO, Brazil - September 17, 2025 - Benito Novas, founder and CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, announces São Paulo, Brazil will host an international conference in Regenerative Medicine and Cellular Therapies on October 2-3, 2025, following the successful completion of the ISSCA Global Summit in Cancun on September 12-13.
Novas has built the world's most extensive physician training network in regenerative medicine since founding Global Stem Cells Group in 2010. His organization spans 30+ global cities across five continents and has trained over 6,000 medical professionals worldwide.
Established Authority in Global Medical Education
Novas's career began with co-founding medical clinics in the United States in 2005, followed by launching Aesthetic Marketing Group in 2008. He founded Global Stem Cells Group in 2010, transforming it into a key international player with partners in over 30 cities by 2017.
His contributions to advancing regenerative medicine earned him Doctor Honoris Causa in Health Sciences in Medellín, Colombia in 2019. In 2022, he organized the ISSCA World Congress in Istanbul, bringing together physicians from 35+ countries.
Recent Global Expansion
Recent network developments include new affiliate partnerships in Northern Argentina, Paraguay, and Puerto Rico. Additional expansion includes strategic collaboration with Njinsky Medical Centre to launch CELLGENIC exosome therapies in Pakistan. The recent ISSCA Buenos Aires event and September 12-13 Cancun Global Summit drew hundreds of physicians, establishing momentum for the larger São Paulo gathering.
São Paulo Conference Registration
The October 2-3 São Paulo conference features international faculty presenting developments in regenerative medicine education. Healthcare professionals can register through the ISSCA platform.
About Benito Novas and Global Stem Cells Group
Benito Novas is founder and CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, establishing the world's largest physician training network in regenerative medicine. Since 2010, he has trained over 6,000 medical professionals across 30+ global cities spanning five continents. The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) serves as the educational division, providing comprehensive training programs and clinical protocols.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment