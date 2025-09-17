Ticketwhiz, The“Expedia For Live Events,” Offers Fans A Smarter Way To Discover Concert, Sports, And Theater Tickets

Wilmington, DE - September 17, 2025 - TicketWhiz, a new ticket discovery platform, today announced its soft launch, giving live event fans early access to a more transparent way to explore ticket options for concerts, sports, theater, comedy, festivals, and more. Often described as the“Expedia or Google Flights for live events,” TicketWhiz uses artificial intelligence to bring together real time listings from trusted marketplaces, helping fans save time by searching in one place. In today's entertainment landscape, fans face a crowded marketplace of ticket sellers and changing prices. TicketWhiz addresses this challenge by providing a single AI powered hub that displays available ticket options from reputable sources, simplifying the process of finding seats without the need to visit multiple websites.

How TicketWhiz Works

TicketWhiz connects with established marketplaces that have a track record for reliability and customer satisfaction. The platform consolidates listings so fans can view options, including pricing and seating details when provided by partners, in one experience. TicketWhiz does not set prices, does not sell tickets, and does not guarantee availability. Checkout and order fulfillment occur directly with the marketplace partner. With TicketWhiz, fans can: - View listings side by side: See options from multiple trusted marketplaces in one search. - Explore real time availability: Access current listings as provided by partners. - Save time and effort: Use a single, centralized search instead of navigating multiple sites.

Empowering Fans

TicketWhiz is designed to put fans in control. The platform focuses on clarity, choice, and confidence so people can make informed decisions about the events they love. Source marketplaces are identified clearly, and the handoff to checkout happens on the partner's secure site. By serving as a neutral discovery tool, TicketWhiz supports fans in finding the right option for their preferences and budgets.“Live entertainment is about connection and unforgettable experiences,” said a TicketWhiz spokesperson.“Our mission is to remove friction from the discovery process so fans can focus on what matters most, enjoying the event.”

Trusted, Secure, and Convenient

All TicketWhiz listings come from reputable marketplaces. Secure checkout is handled by the sellers themselves, ensuring fans browse legitimate options backed by established sources.

Availability

TicketWhiz is live in soft launch and accessible on any device. Fans can start exploring today at . For additional information, contact .... This soft launch marks the beginning of TicketWhiz's rollout, with the full official launch scheduled for later this year.

Legal Notice: TicketWhiz is a ticket discovery platform and does not sell tickets directly. All listings, prices, seat details, availability, fees, and policies are provided by partner marketplaces and may change at any time. Checkout and order fulfillment occur directly with the ticket seller. All third-party trademarks, including Expedia and Google Flights, are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.