Monika Killeen Explores The Stretchy Shadows Of Trauma And The Possibility Of Healing

Monika Killeen's second novel, From Error to Error, is a strikingly honest exploration of the double-edge of childhood trauma - how it shapes and how can be shaped by the choices we make as adults.

The story begins with a vivid, unsettling scene from the narrator's early years, growing up with a father whose moods could turn in an unpredictable instant. We discover, close-up, how experiences like this form a template for one woman's understanding of men, safety, and herself - a template she spends much of her life attempting to overwrite.

As a psychotherapist herself, Killeen writes with a deep understanding of the mind's defences, the persistence of memory, and the body's quiet ways of holding on to fear. Yet her narrative is never clinical. Instead, it is alive with human contradictions: humour in the midst of pain, connection in the shadow of mistrust, resilience alongside vulnerability.

Moving through the narrator's young adulthood in Prague, relationships marked by both passion and instability, and eventual relocation to a peaceful island community, the novel charts a gradual - and often messy - process of self-healing. Friendships become lifelines, motherhood reframes old wounds, and small moments of trust accumulate into something solid.

“This book is about the work of changing the story you inherited,” Killeen says.“It's about recognizing that while you can't alter the past, you can eventually choose what you carry forward.”

From Error to Error invites readers into a nuanced conversation about trauma, not as a fixed entity but as a starting point for growth. It will resonate with anyone interested in the intersection of psychology and literature, and with those who have known what it is to rebuild oneself, piece by piece.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her writing.

Book Name: From Error To Error

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 1968615113

