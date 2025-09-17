“Final Notes” By W.H. Muhlenfeld Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award

Acclaimed author W.H. (Bill) Muhlenfeld has received the Literary Titan Book Award for his thought-provoking novel Final Notes, a deeply moving exploration of mortality, memory, and meaning told through the mind of a 107-year-old man at the end of his life.

In Final Notes, a dying man embarks on a profound inward journey after drinking Azure Sky, a medically approved psilocybin tea, under the guidance of his doula and hospice team. What follows is a lyrical, mind-bending odyssey where memory, revelation, and realization intertwine with music curated by Johns Hopkins researchers for end-of-life experiences.

Described as“Everyman meets Alice in Wonderland”, this novel is an exploration of what it means to exist and to cease existing. Readers are invited to reflect on universal truths of life, death, and the spaces in between, through prose that is as poetic as it is fearless.

The Literary Titan Book Review praised Final Notes as“a deeply introspective and brutally honest reflection on dying, memory, and meaning... like sitting beside someone who's holding nothing back. I laughed. I got choked up. I put it down more than once to think about my own life.” Muhlenfeld's ability to balance gallows humor with lyrical reflection earned comparisons to Oliver Sacks' Gratitude and Christopher Hitchens' candid essays on mortality.

A mind-bending farewell that makes peace with the inevitable.

About the Author

W.H. (Bill) Muhlenfeld is an award-winning author and serial entrepreneur based in Bozeman, Montana, where he lives with his partner Anthea George. His works include The Amen Heresy and The Proven Recipe for Luck in Your Life. A former owner and publisher of Distinctly Montana Magazine, his short stories have been featured in Montana Quarterly, and he has contributed weekly columns to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Known for his ability to blend wit, philosophy, and lyrical prose, Muhlenfeld continues to explore profound questions of existence, mortality, and meaning through his writing.