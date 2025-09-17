“Emergence: The Orbit Stone Saga 1” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award

Author J.L. Daughtrey is proud to announce that his debut novel, Emergence: The Orbit Stone Saga 1, has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award , a recognition honoring excellence in writing, storytelling, and creativity.

In Emergence, readers are transported to Orbis, a fractured world where six nations struggle for dominance over magical stones that fall from the sky. Sixty orbits after a devastating war, the tenuous peace of the Republic is shattered when the ruthless Azeri threaten to secede and commit genocide against non-human races. As tensions mount, the ancient order of Paladins rises to confront this peril. Among them is Ottix, a young recruit determined to protect his world. But when the Paladins lose their greatest weapon, the fate of Orbis hangs in the balance.

With its rich worldbuilding, morally complex characters, and exploration of duty, loyalty, and survival, Emergence captivated the Literary Titan judges. In their review, they praised the novel as“a sweeping fantasy tale set in the fractured world of Orbis... less about victory and more about survival in a world that is both wondrous and cruel.”

Daughtrey drew inspiration from both classic fantasy sagas and his personal experiences in law enforcement. Just as Ottix was driven by a desire to protect and serve, Daughtrey channeled his own sense of duty into a story that grapples with war, political intrigue, genocide, and the fragility of peace. Through the sprawling nations of Orbis, each rooted in real-world history, cultures, and landscapes, he crafts a world that feels both mythic and vividly alive.

Receiving the Literary Titan Book Award marks a milestone in Daughtrey's journey as an author, affirming his voice among today's rising fantasy storytellers. Readers of George R.R. Martin, Andrzej Sapkowski, and J.K. Rowling will find themselves at home in the pages of Emergence, where alliances shift, magic collides with politics, and every choice carries monumental consequences.

Emergence: The Orbit Stone Saga 1 is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About the Author

J.L. Daughtrey is a fantasy author inspired by the great traditions of mythology, epic fantasy, and video games. A graduate of Georgia Southern University and a former police officer in the Atlanta metro area, he first turned to writing fantasy as an escape from the endless reports of law enforcement. Today, he works on electronic systems for the government while pursuing his passion for storytelling.

His influences include Harry Potter, A Song of Ice and Fire, and The Witcher, series that sparked his imagination and shaped his vision for The Orbit Stone Saga. When he is not writing, Daughtrey enjoys soccer, spending time at the beach, and sharing adventures with his wife and daughter.