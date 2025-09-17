“What Would You Do?” By CK Willie Honored With The Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Award-winning children's author CK Willie is proud to announce that her inspiring picture book, What Would You Do?, has received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award , a distinguished honor recognizing works of exceptional writing, storytelling, and illustration.

Brimming with whimsical rhymes and vibrant illustrations by acclaimed artist Vaughan Duck, What Would You Do? is a joyful invitation for children and dreamers of all ages to embrace the power of imagination and self-belief. The book encourages young readers to envision themselves as astronauts, dragon tamers, robot builders, or hot air balloon adventurers, reminding them that anything is possible if they simply believe in themselves.

The Literary Titan praised the book as“a joyful and affirming read that would be perfect for kids aged 4 to 8, especially those who are shy, cautious, or afraid to try new things.” Their glowing review highlights the book's simple yet powerful rhymes, uplifting rhythm, and delightfully playful illustrations that“plant seeds of courage and personal growth.”

This latest recognition adds to the growing acclaim for CK Willie's work. She has previously received both the Reader's Favorite Book Award and now proudly holds multiple honors for What Would You Do?, solidifying its place as a must-have children's book for families, classrooms, and libraries.

What Would You Do? delivers a heartfelt reminder that happiness often lies just beyond our comfort zone. By overcoming fear and embracing possibility, children can unlock the courage to chase their dreams.

Discover the magic of 'What Would You Do?' today! Whether you're looking for a heartwarming bedtime story, a confidence-boosting classroom read, or the perfect gift to inspire a child's imagination, this award-winning book is available now in Kindle, paperback, and hardback editions. Don't wait to share the joy of dreaming big and believing in yourself, order your copy of What Would You Do? on Amazon .

About the Author

CK Willie is an award-winning author whose heartwarming children's book, What Would You Do?, has earned both the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and the Reader's Favorite Book Award . Living under the sunny skies of Arizona, CK discovered her natural talent for rhyme while writing stories that explore themes of doubt, insecurity, and the power of self-belief.

As a mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of two, CK believes the greatest gift we can give children is confidence, the courage to believe in themselves and their dreams. Her writing reflects this mission, reaching young readers with playful language and timeless wisdom. When she's not writing, CK can be found playing pickleball or learning Mahjongg, always eager to embrace new adventures and possibilities.