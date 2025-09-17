KMB Yachting, The Exclusive Dealer Of Technohull Ribs In The USA, Debuts The Rugged, Elegant Technohull XPD

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2026 Technohull XPD features the leading-edge in design, comfort, and rugged performance







The team at KMB Yachting is thrilled to announce their debut of the Technohull XPD, the latest model from legacy yacht company Technohull .







Technohull boats offers advanced tech, high performance technohull for sale and is a renowned across the globe for offering the ultimate in design, comfort, and performance. KMB Yachting is proud to be the exclusive dealer of Technohull Rib boats for sale in the United States, and now, this Miami Beach-based company will be among the first to debut the all-new 2026 Technohull XPD.

The Technohull XPD is a marvel in design, featuring an impressive 49-foot powerhouse, twin Mercury 600 outboards, and a deep V hull. With a max speed of 60 knots, this beauty offers unparalleled power that is perfectly balanced with a comfortable sailing experience. The cabin features sleeping quarters for four, leading-edge amenities, and the ultimate in climate control. This 48.7 foot long vessel has a max 1800 horsepower, conveying the best in smooth control and comfort at every turn.







When people want to enjoy year-round, all-weather cruising, they can look no further than this stunning yacht tender . The Technohull XPD is rugged, designed for the many variables that being on the water bring, but it's also luxurious with today's best amenities. The team at KMB Yachting is thrilled to be one of the first to bring this incredible new design to the United States.

“The Technohull XPD is the perfect boat to go out in no matter the weather condition. It's truly like a boat made for the apocalypse,” said a spokesperson for KMB Yachting.

KMB Yachting's team of experts is excited to introduce its clients to the Technohull XPD. Further information on the Technohull boats and other stunning vessels can be found at

ABOUT KMB YACHTING

KMB Yachting is the exclusive dealer of Technohull Ribs for the USA.