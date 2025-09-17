Ted Law Firm Voted Best Personal Injury Firm In South Carolina In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ted Law Firm has been voted "Best Personal Injury Law Firm" 2025 in South Carolina by the reads of Guide to South Carolina.

The Ted Law Firm is proud to announce that it has been voted Best Personal Injury Firm in South Carolina in the 2025 Best of South Carolina Awards, as chosen by readers of the Guide to South Carolina . This prestigious recognition reflects the trust and support of the communities the firm serves throughout the state.







Ted Law Firm serves the whole state with pride, from Charleston, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, to Columbia, Augusta, Spartanburg, Rock Hill, and beyond. The Ted Law Firm has become a go-to name for injured individuals seeking trusted, results-oriented legal representation. Focusing on car accidents, truck accidents, workers' compensation, construction injuries, dog bites, wrongful death , and more, the firm is committed to providing experienced advocacy with a deeply personal touch.

“Being voted the Best Personal Injury Firm in South Carolina is one of the highest compliments we could receive,” said founding attorney Ted Sink.“It means the people we fight for every day believe in us, and we strive to earn that reputation every day.”

Why South Carolinians Voted for Ted Law Firm:



Proven Track Record – The firm has secured multiple six- and seven-figure settlements across South Carolina and Georgia, including a settlement of $6,500,000 for a Car Wreck.

Five-Star Service – With hundreds of client testimonials and top ratings on platforms like Google, Avvo, and others, the firm is known for consistent communication and real results.

No Win, No Fee Promise – Clients only pay once the law firm gets a financial recovery. Total Case Management – From accident damage inspection, evidence collection, medical bills, police reports, health insurance and more, the firm does the heavy lifting so clients can focus on healing.

This award serves as a testament to the team's fierce commitment to injured individuals and their families. Every case is different, and Ted Law Firm sees the unique elements in each case. Prior results are no guarantee of future results, so Ted Law Firm works hard to make the most of every case. While you see the gross recoveries and where fees are computed before deducting expenses, Ted Law Firm focuses on one thing: the bottom line for clients. Ted Law Firm strives to put the most money possible in the client's pocket.

About Ted Law Firm

The Ted Law Firm , founded by Attorney Ted Sink, is a modern, client-first personal injury law firm that puts people above paperwork. With offices throughout the Southeast, the firm blends compassion and courtroom toughness to help victims of negligence recover physically, financially, and emotionally.

For more information or to schedule your free consultation , visit or call 888-333-5555.