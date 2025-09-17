Fibromyalgia Pipeline 2025: Exploring Breakthrough Therapies, Emerging Drugs, And Future Market Outlook By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Fibromyalgia Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Fibromyalgia pipeline landscape. It covers the Fibromyalgia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Fibromyalgia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, UCB Biopharma SRL announced a study is to evaluate efficacy and safety of rozanolixizumab to treat adult study participants with severe fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS).

DelveInsight's Fibromyalgia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Fibromyalgia treatment.

The Fibromyalgia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Fibromyalgia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia Overview

Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) is a chronic condition characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, often accompanied by fatigue, sleep disturbances, cognitive dysfunction (fibro fog), and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression. Although the exact cause remains unclear, FMS is thought to result from a combination of genetic, neurobiological, and environmental factors that lead to alterations in pain processing and central sensitization, where the nervous system becomes hypersensitive to pain signals. Affecting approximately 6% to 15% of the population, with a notably higher prevalence in women, fibromyalgia significantly impacts daily life, making routine activities challenging and often leading to impaired physical, emotional, and social functioning.

Fibromyalgia Emerging Drugs

TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TNX-102 SL is a small, rapidly-disintegrating, under the tongue (sublingual) product candidate containing 2.8 mg of cyclobenzaprine HCl. The unique patented formulation has been designed to optimize the delivery and absorption of cyclobenzaprine for the therapeutic benefit of improving sleep quality, while minimizing the potential residual effects of oral formulations of cyclobenzaprine. TNX-102 SL is a centrally acting analgesic that helps in relieving pain by improving sleep. As a multifunctional agent with potent binding and antagonist activities at the serotonin2A, α1-adrenergic, histaminergic-H1, and muscarinic-M1 receptors, TNX-102 SL is in clinical development and has active IND's as a daily bedtime treatment for fibromyalgia. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Fibromyalgia.

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

Rozanolixizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It has been designed to block the interaction of FcRn and IgG, inhibiting IgG recycling and inducing the removal of pathogenic IgG autoantibodies. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Fibromyalgia.

IMC-1: Dogwood Therapeutics

IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms. IMC-1, combines 2 specific mechanisms of action purposely designed to inhibit HSV-1 activation and replication, thereby keeping HSV-1 in a latent (dormant) state or down-regulating HSV-1 from a lytic (active) state back to latency. The famciclovir component of IMC-1 inhibits viral DNA replication and thus inhibits upregulation of the HSV-1 virus. The celecoxib component of IMC-1 inhibits cyclooxegenase-2 (COX-2) and to a lesser degree COX-1, enzymes used by HSV-1 to amplify or accelerate its own replication. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia Companies

UCB Biopharma SRL, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dogwood Therapeutics, Silo Pharma and others.

The Fibromyalgia Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Fibromyalgia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Fibromyalgia Treatment.

Fibromyalgia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Fibromyalgia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Fibromyalgia market.

Fibromyalgia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Fibromyalgia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Fibromyalgia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Fibromyalgia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Fibromyalgia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryFibromyalgia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentFibromyalgia– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma SRLDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsFibromyalgia- Unmet NeedsFibromyalgia- Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

