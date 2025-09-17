Sepsis Pipeline Report 2025: Emerging Opportunities In Research, Clinical Development, And Therapeutic Innovation

DelveInsight's,“ Sepsis Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Sepsis pipeline landscape. It covers the Sepsis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Sepsis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Sepsis Pipeline Report



On 15 September 2025, RWTH Aachen University conducted a study of aim of this prospective, randomized, controlled trial is to provide evidence for adjuvant IgGAM treatment with regard to Improvement of patient outcomes for peritonitis. Improvement in outcome will be determined by scores such as MOF, SOFA and survival.

On 10 September 2025, CorMedix organized a study is a post-marketing approval requirement to assess the safety and time to Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSI) of DefenCath in pediatric population (birth to less than 18 years of age) who are on chronic HD for kidney failure.

DelveInsight's Sepsis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Sepsis treatment.

The leading Sepsis Companies such as AdrenoMed AG, Matisse Pharmaceuticals, SNIPR Biome, Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical, Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Inotrem, Octapharma, Shaperon, Shionogi, Pharmazz, Seres Therapeutics and others. Promising Sepsis Therapies such as Cefiderocol, Daptomycin, E5564, Meropenem, STC314 Injection, Thymosin alpha 1, Ubiquinol, Drotrecogin alfa, Resatorvid, sPLA2 Inhibitor and others.

The Sepsis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Sepsis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Sepsis.

Sepsis Overview

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by dysregulated host response to infection. Sepsis is sometimes called septicemia or blood poisoning. If not recognized early, it can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and death. It is most frequently a serious complication of infection, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where it represents a major cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. Sepsis develops when the immune system releases the chemicals in the bloodstream to fight an infection cause inflammation throughout the entire body instead.

Sepsis Emerging Drugs Profile

Enibarcimab: AdrenoMed AG

Enibarcimab (HAM8101; fomer name: Adrecizumab) a clinical-stage, first-in-class drug targeting loss of vascular integrity. The strong rationale for Enibarcimab is supported by the elegance of its mode of action, a monoclonal antibody that on binding to its target Adrenomedullin preserves its functionality as regulator of vascular integrity. Enibarcimab targets Adrenomedullin (ADM), a vasoprotective peptide hormone. ADM that remains in the bloodstream, however, has a different effect, one that helps mitigate sepsis: promoting stability of the endothelial barrier by restoring the cell junctions between endothelial cells that ordinarily regulate molecule transport and leakage. In health, levels of ADM in the bloodstream and extravascular space are in equilibrium so that endothelial barrier integrity is maintained and blood pressure remains normal. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.

M 6229: Matisse Pharmaceuticals

Matisse's platform technology is based on the discovery that in many patients suffering from sepsis, proteins called histones are released by the innate immune system and dying cells into the blood stream, where they are toxic to other cells. Due to a self-enforcing cascade, people may die from organ failure within one or two days. Preclinical results have shown that by neutralizing the toxic histones with Matisse's product M6229, the negative cascade is terminated by neutralization of cationic histones by anionic M6229. Matisse claims to have identified an elegant solution for treating one of the major complications in sepsis by using a non-anticoagulant fraction of heparin called M6229 to neutralize toxic circulatory histones .Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.

SNIPR 001: SNIPR Biome

SNIPR001 is a novel, orally-administered antibiotic that is designed to precisely target difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. It is developed using SNIPR Biome's CRISPR-Guided Vectors (CGV Technology), which is designed to deliver CRISPR reagents into target bacterial cells. SNIPR001 is designed to target certain E. coli bacteria in the gut and thus prevent their translocation to the bloodstream, without affecting beneficial bacteria in the microbiome. It contains four CRISPR-armed phages that selectively target and eliminate E. coli strains that are resistant to fluoroquinolone, with demonstrated efficacy in animal disease models. Currently, the drug is in preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.

Sepsis Companies

The Sepsis Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Sepsis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Sepsis Treatment.

Sepsis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Sepsis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Sepsis market.

Sepsis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Sepsis Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Sepsis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Sepsis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

