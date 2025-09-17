Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Strategic Outlook On Clinical Trials, Pipeline Therapies, And Market Opportunities

DelveInsight's “Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the Nephrotic Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Nephrotic Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Nephrotic Syndrome pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 12 September 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche conducted a study is to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics (PD) of obinutuzumab compared with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) in children and young adults (aged >= 2-25 years) with frequently relapsing nephrotic syndrome (FRNS) or steroid-dependent nephrotic syndrome (SDNS).

On 11 September 2025, Sanofi organized a study is to measure the change in proteinuria and its impact on the rates of remission of nephrotic syndrome with frexalimab, SAR442970, or rilzabrutinib compared with placebo in participants with primary FSGS or primary MCD aged 16 to 75 years.

DelveInsight's Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 3+ active players working to develop 3+ pipeline therapies for Nephrotic Syndrome treatment.

The leading Nephrotic Syndrome Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ChemoCentryx, SynAct Pharma AB and others. Promising Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies such as Tacrolimus, ACTH, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Prednisone, Acid Mycophenolic, Mizoribine (MZR) and others.

The Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Nephrotic Syndrome.

Nephrotic Syndrome Overview

Nephrotic Syndrome is a group of symptoms that show your kidneys are not working as well as they should. These symptoms include too much protein in your urine, not enough protein in your blood, too much fat or cholesterol in your blood, and swelling. Anyone can get Nephrotic Syndrome but it is slightly more common in men than in women. In children, it happens most often between the ages of 2 and 6.

Nephrotic Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

Belimumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that has been developed by GlaxoSmithKline/MedImmune. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Nephrotic Syndrome.

Nephrotic Syndrome Companies

The Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Nephrotic Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Nephrotic Syndrome Treatment.

Nephrotic Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Nephrotic Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Nephrotic Syndrome market.

Nephrotic Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Nephrotic Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies- Tacrolimus, ACTH, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Prednisone, Acid Mycophenolic, Mizoribine (MZR) and others.

Nephrotic Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Nephrotic Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNephrotic Syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNephrotic Syndrome – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveMid Stage Products (Phase II)Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKlineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsNephrotic Syndrome Key CompaniesNephrotic Syndrome Key ProductsNephrotic Syndrome- Unmet NeedsNephrotic Syndrome- Market Drivers and BarriersNephrotic Syndrome- Future Perspectives and ConclusionNephrotic Syndrome Analyst ViewsNephrotic Syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

