Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market: Insights On Epidemiology, Treatments, And Key Companies Ansun Biopharma, Allovir

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market"The Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2024–2034). The Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Size in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by increasing Incident population.

Emerging therapies for Parainfluenza virus infection, including DAS181, ALVR106, and others, are expected to drive growth in the Parainfluenza virus infection market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled“Parainfluenza Virus Infection – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034”, offering a comprehensive analysis of the condition, covering historical and projected epidemiology as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Discover about the Parainfluenza virus infection market report

Some of the key facts of the Parainfluenza virus infection Market Report:



According to DelveInsight analysts, there were approximately 2,709,923 cases of Parainfluenza Virus (PIV) Infection across the 7MM in 2023, with the number expected to rise throughout the forecast period (2024–2034). In June 2024, researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center identified antibodies capable of blocking PIV infection, particularly human PIV type 3 (hPIV3), which is associated with severe respiratory illness in children and immunocompromised individuals. These discoveries may lead to the development of antibody-based therapies or vaccines in the future.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of PIV cases, followed by Japan, Spain, and Germany. The PIV drugs market in the 7MM was primarily composed of standard therapies, generating roughly USD 259 million in 2023. Overall, the PIV treatment market is expected to expand during the forecast period, driven by the increasing incidence of infections.

In the United States, DelveInsight estimated 1,456,399 PIV cases in 2023, with further growth anticipated. In the EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 991,115 cases, with Spain reporting the highest share and the UK the lowest. The therapeutics market for PIV is projected to grow steadily in the coming years.

The 7MM PIV drugs market totaled around USD 259 million in 2023, with strong projected growth through 2034. The U.S. accounted for 68% of the total market in 2023, followed by the EU4 and the UK, which together represented nearly 23% of the 7MM market. Japan held the second-largest market share, with approximately 262,409 cases in 2023, and is also expected to experience market expansion by 2034. Key companies developing new therapies for PIV include Ansun Biopharma, AlloVir, and others. Promising investigational treatments in the pipeline include DAS181, ALVR106, and additional candidates aimed at improving the PIV treatment landscape.

Parainfluenza virus infection Overview

Parainfluenza virus (PIV) infection is a respiratory condition caused by one of four parainfluenza virus types: PIV-1, PIV-2, PIV-3, and PIV-4. These viruses belong to the Paramyxoviridae family and primarily affect the respiratory tract, leading to illnesses ranging from the common cold and croup to bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Transmission typically occurs through respiratory droplets expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and it can also occur indirectly via contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms of PIV infection depend on the virus type and severity. Common signs resemble those of a cold, including runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever. In more severe cases, symptoms may progress to difficulty breathing, wheezing, and chest discomfort.

Parainfluenza virus infection Market Outlook

Currently, the primary strategy for managing Parainfluenza Virus (PIV) infection is supportive care, except in cases of croup, where corticosteroids have proven beneficial. Investigational therapies, such as DAS181, show promise for severe infections in immunocompromised patients but are still in development. Despite ongoing research, effective treatment options remain limited, and there are no FDA-approved antiviral medications for PIV infection, leaving a significant unmet medical need.

Most PIV infections are self-limiting and resolve without specific treatment. Supportive measures-such as adequate rest, hydration, and over-the-counter symptom relief-are typically recommended. In severe cases or for patients with compromised immune systems, antiviral therapy or hospitalization may be necessary. Ribavirin is occasionally used off-label due to its in vitro activity against the virus, but its clinical effectiveness remains uncertain because of a lack of robust data from randomized controlled trials.

Discover how the Parainfluenza virus infection market is rising in the coming years @

Parainfluenza virus infection Emerging Drugs



DAS181: Ansun Biopharma ALVR106: AlloVir

Scope of the Parainfluenza virus infection Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Parainfluenza virus infection Companies: Ansun Biopharma, AlloVir, and others

Key Parainfluenza virus infection Therapies: DAS181, ALVR106, and others

Parainfluenza virus infection Therapeutic Assessment: Parainfluenza virus infection current marketed and Parainfluenza virus infection emerging therapies

Parainfluenza virus infection Market Dynamics: Parainfluenza virus infection market drivers and Parainfluenza virus infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Parainfluenza virus infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parainfluenza virus infection Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Parainfluenza virus infection report, visit

Key benefits of the Parainfluenza virus infection Market Report:

Parainfluenza virus infection market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Parainfluenza virus infection Epidemiology and Parainfluenza virus infection market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Parainfluenza virus infection market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Parainfluenza virus infection market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Parainfluenza virus infection market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Parainfluenza virus infection market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Parainfluenza virus infection market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Parainfluenza virus infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Parainfluenza virus infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Parainfluenza virus infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Parainfluenza virus infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Parainfluenza virus infection

9. Parainfluenza virus infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Parainfluenza virus infection Emerging Therapies

12. Parainfluenza virus infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Parainfluenza virus infection Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Parainfluenza virus infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Parainfluenza virus infection Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Parainfluenza virus infection Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Parainfluenza virus infection Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Parainfluenza virus infection market. A detailed picture of the Parainfluenza virus infection pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Parainfluenza virus infection treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.