Lyme Disease Market: Insights On Epidemiology, Treatments, And Leading Companies Pfizer, Modernatx, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceutic

"Lyme Disease Market"The Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs include - VLA-15, TP-05, mRNA-1982 & mRNA-1975, and others

Emerging therapies for Lyme disease, including VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, mRNA-1982, and others, are expected to drive growth in the Lyme disease market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled“Lyme Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034”, offering a comprehensive analysis of the disease, covering historical and projected epidemiology as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

DelveInsight's analysis suggests that the Lyme disease market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to experience robust compound annual growth through 2032. In 2022, the United States reported the highest number of cases among these regions.

Globally, leading pharmaceutical companies-including Pfizer, ModernaTX, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, and Abzyme Therapeutics-are actively developing innovative therapies for Lyme disease that may reach the market in the near future. Key candidates under development include VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, and mRNA-1982, among others.

On September 4, 2024, the FDA approved the iDart Lyme IgG ImmunoBlot Kit from ID-FISH Technology, Inc., designed to detect IgG antibodies against Borrelia species. The kit features 31 antigen bands, including OspA (P31) and OspB (P34), enhancing its sensitivity and specificity relative to existing immunoblot tests.

In 2022, the FDA issued guidance for developing drugs targeting early Lyme disease, particularly cases presenting with erythema migrans (EM). The guidance provides recommendations for clinical trial design, endpoints, and other regulatory considerations to support approval of treatments for early-stage Lyme disease. Additionally, on July 29, 2019, the FDA cleared four previously approved tests with new indications for diagnosing Lyme disease. These tests adopted a modified two-tier testing approach, using enzyme immunoassays (EIA) for both initial and confirmatory testing, replacing the traditional method requiring a Western Blot for confirmation. This updated approach aims to enable earlier and more accurate detection, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Lyme disease Overview

Lyme disease, also called Lyme borreliosis, is a bacterial infection mainly caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, with Borrelia mayonii responsible for some cases. Humans contract the infection through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, and a distinctive skin rash called erythema migrans. Without treatment, the disease can progress to affect the joints, heart, and nervous system. The erythema migrans rash, typically the earliest sign, appears at the tick bite site and gradually expands outward as a red patch. Diagnosis often relies on a history of tick exposure or living in endemic areas. Laboratory testing is most reliable several weeks after infection, once antibodies develop, and is generally not recommended during the early localized stage of the disease.

Lyme disease Market Outlook

Treatment for Lyme disease varies according to the stage of infection, with antibiotic therapy tailored to the specific clinical presentation. Current guidelines stress selecting the appropriate antibiotic based on disease stage to optimize treatment outcomes.

Antimicrobial therapy is generally effective, especially when initiated early, such as at the appearance of the erythema migrans rash. In later stages, longer treatment durations may be required, and the response to therapy may be reduced. For early or early disseminated Lyme disease without neurological involvement, a 14–21 day course of doxycycline or amoxicillin is typically recommended.

Late-stage Lyme disease, particularly with arthritis or neurological complications, may respond less effectively to standard antibiotics. Research by Wu et al. demonstrated that non-replicating Borrelia burgdorferi forms are susceptible to cell wall synthesis inhibitors, with vancomycin showing strong activity in vitro. Further studies by Feng et al. identified a combination of FDA-approved drugs-daptomycin, cefoperazone (or cefuroxime), and doxycycline-as highly effective in eliminating persistent Bb forms both in vitro and in mouse models.

Lyme disease Therapies and Key Companies



VLA15: Pfizer

mRNA-1975: ModernaTX, Inc.

TP-05: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mRNA-1982: ModernaTX, Inc.

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lyme disease Companies: Pfizer, ModernaTX, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, and others

Key Lyme disease Therapies: VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, mRNA-1982, and others

Lyme disease Therapeutic Assessment: Lyme disease current marketed and Lyme disease emerging therapies

Lyme disease Market Dynamics: Lyme disease market drivers and Lyme disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Lyme disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Lyme disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Lyme disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Lyme disease Epidemiology and Lyme disease market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Lyme disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Lyme disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Lyme disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Lyme disease market.

