Crown Prince Meets With US Congress Members In Washington, DC

Washington, DC, Sep 17 (Petra) During meetings with United States Congress members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II warned that the unilateral actions of the Israeli government are undermining prospects for peace in the region and promoting extremist rhetoric.His Royal Highness stressed the urgency of ending the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and de-escalating tensions in the West Bank in order to restore stability to the region.During his meeting with Senator James Risch, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and committee member Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the Crown Prince called for de-escalation in the region, particularly in the West Bank, in addition to supporting Syria and Lebanon's efforts to safeguard their stability and sovereignty.His Royal Highness also expressed appreciation of Senator Shaheen's calls to stop the war on Gaza.The Crown Prince affirmed that Jordan will continue to provide support to alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.During a meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, member of the Senate Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committees, His Royal Highness affirmed Jordan's commitment to continuing its modernization efforts, as well as working to restore calm across the region.The Crown Prince commended Senator Van Hollen for his supportive stance and repeated calls to end the war on Gaza.His Royal Highness also met with Senator Brian Schatz and reiterated his warning of the danger of the Israeli government's unilateral measures in the region.The meeting also covered projects undertaken by the National Council for Future Technology, which include the use of artificial intelligence in education, digital health, and the development of digital infrastructure.During a meeting with Representative Mario D?az-Balart, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, the Department of State, and Related Programs, His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between Jordan and the US, which would support the Kingdom's efforts to achieve its Economic Modernization Vision goals.The Crown Prince also met with Representative Mike Lawler, House Foreign Affairs Committee member and chairman of the Subcommittee on the Middle East, and expressed Jordan's readiness to participate in the implementation of regional economic projects.Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meetings.